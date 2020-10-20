Merseyside Police Investigating Offensive Tweets Aimed At Jordan Pickford, Richarlison

A series of vile tweets aimed towards Toffees duo Jordan Pickford and Richarlison following Everton's 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Saturday is now being investigated by the Merseyside police. Jordan Pickford and Richarlison were on the receiving end of plenty of abuse from fans on social media for their rash challenges on Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara respectively. The Reds also requested the Premier League to review the VAR decisions during the game after Jordan Henderson's late winner was ruled out due to a controversial offside call.

Merseyside police investigating vile tweets aimed at Pickford and Richarlison following derby

Following the dramatic Everton vs Liverpool derby on Saturday at Goodison Park, several Reds fans were left fuming with Jordan Pickford and Richarlison. Reports from the Daily Mail claim that there were several threats and offensive tweets aimed towards the Everton duo for their reckless tackling during the derby. Pickford's lunge towards Van Dik could potentially see the Dutch centre-back miss the remainder of the season due to damaged knee ligaments while Richarlison's challenge on Thiago might see the Spaniard miss Liverpool's Champions League opener against Ajax on Wednesday.

On the threats and abuse for Pickford and Richarlison, a spokesperson from the Merseyside police said: "We are currently investigating several offensive tweets made in relation to two Everton footballers (Pickford and Richarlison). The language used in the tweets is totally unacceptable and we are taking the reports extremely seriously." The force also vowed to bring those responsible 'to justice' and have warned those involved that they 'are not beyond the law'.

Merseyside Police have announced that they're investigating a number of offensive tweets made in relation to two Everton players, believed to be Jordan Pickford & Richarlison, after the game. — Greg O'Keeffe (@GregOK) October 19, 2020

"Those who use the internet to target others, and commit criminal offences such as making threats or committing a hate crime in doing so, are not beyond the law. Detectives are making enquiries to identify those individuals who posted the tweets and wherever we identify offences we will take action to bring those responsible to justice.”

Virgil van Dijk injury: Jordan Pickford escapes ban, Richalison to miss next three games for horror tackle on Thiago

The news of the Merseyside Police investigating threats and offensive tweets following the derby comes after the FA confirmed that Pickford would face no retroactive punishment for his role in Van Dijk's injury. Meanwhile, Richarlison will serve a three-match ban for his rash challenge on Thiago which earned him a red card. He is set to miss Everton's games against Southampton, Newcastle and Manchester United.

Image Credits - AP, Richarlison Instagram