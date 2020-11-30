Messi Almost Pulls Off Maradona's 'Hand Of God' Moment Against Osasuna; Watch Video

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi’s sensational display against Osasuna provided a major sense of relief for manager Ronald Koeman, with the club struggling in LaLiga. The Catalan giants crushed off Osasuna netting four while conceding none, even as Messi paid an epic tribute to late footballer Diego Maradona, who passed away last week. Interestingly, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner almost pulled off a ‘hand of God’ moment, reminiscent of Maradona's controversial goal against England.

Also Read | Christian Pulisic, Lionel Messi amongst most popular players in the United States: Report

Messi hand of God moment for Barcelona vs Osasuna

Maradona had netted a controversial goal from his hand to knock out England in the quarter-final of the 1986 World Cup final. And Messi almost pulled off something similar against Osasuna when he got his hand towards the ball to help striker Martin Braithwaite bag the opener against Osasuna.

Lionel Messi trying to pay tribute to Diego Maradona with a "Hand of God" goal



👏👏 pic.twitter.com/gKTezq9GPG — LM10 MESSI((Wizkid)).. (@harryblinkzs) November 29, 2020

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that the 33-year-old has been invariably involved in a Maradona hand of God moment. Back in 2007, Messi reproduced his own version of Maradona hand of God moment against Espanyol to equalise in the game. Interestingly, Messi again netted in the game, to help his side win the clash.

Also Read | Barcelona should let Lionel Messi leave considering all his contributions, says Eto'o

Messi Maradona tribute after scoring for Barcelona vs Osasuna

Apart from Braithwaite, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho also netted once each to overcome the previous week's defeat against Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano. Messi rounded off the game with a sensational stunner from outside the box in the far right bottom corner to make it 4-0 for Koeman.

Following the goal, Messi paid an epic tribute to his Argentine compatriot, who passed away last Wednesday due to a cardiac arrest. The Argentina captain went on to remove his Barcelona shirt to display a Maradona Newells' Old Boys' shirt, the club the two football stars have played for in the past.

Also Read | Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi team up for 'football tennis' in throwback video: Watch

Messi and Maradona played for Newells' Old Boys in the past

Maradona plied his trade for two seasons, between 1982 and 1984 at Newells' Old Boys. On the other hand, Messi rose to the scene as a child with Newell's Old Boys between 1994 and 2000 before joining the youth ranks at Barcelona's academy La Masia. Moreover, Barcelona also framed a signed Maradona shirt at their presidential box.

Also Read | Camp Nou to be named after Leo Messi? Barcelona presidential candidate recommends change

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter