Barcelona Should Let Lionel Messi Leave Considering All His Contributions, Says Eto'o

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi’s struggling relationship with the board of directors propelled him to seek an amicable exit last summer. But the then club president Josep Maria Bartomeu held on to his demands that the prospective clubs should pay his release clause in its entirety to seal his transfer, following which Messi decided to continue, at least for a season more. But, former Barcelona superstar Samuel Eto'o has a piece of advice for the club while dealing with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contractual situation.

Also Read | Camp Nou to be named after Leo Messi? Barcelona presidential candidate recommends change

Samuel Eto'o offers advice to Barcelona on Messi transfer

Eto’o slammed Barcelona during an interaction at World Football Summit. The former club superstar claimed that Barcelona have a poor reputation when it comes to dealing with its players. Several top players have exited the club, although not in a graceful manner, said Eto’o.

He went on to lend a piece of advice to the club while dealing with the transfer of club legends. “What I want to tell the club is that everything has to end one day. If tomorrow he (Messi) wants to leave, it would be better that his exit was as great as he has been as a footballer.”

Also Read | Messi to Man City? Kevin De Bruyne unfazed by Barcelona star's potential move to Etihad

Is Messi leaving Barcelona next season?

Messi and Bartomeu were at loggerheads over the past few seasons, particularly due to the dismal transfer policy at the club, apart from the team's performance in the past couple of seasons. Following the Messi transfer saga, a vote of no confidence was scheduled to be moved against the then president for his ouster.

But Bartomeu resigned a few weeks ago, along with his entire board of directors, with a hope that the Argentina international will continue beyond his current deal. Interestingly, Messi’s contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the ongoing season. But there are no talks of an agreement between Messi and Barcelona to extend his contract as yet.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's display in training forced Kevin-Prince Boateng to consider retirement

Messi to Man City talks reignite

He is closely being linked with a move to Premier League heavyweights Manchester City, with manager Pep Guardiola having extended his stay until 2023 recently. But Eto’o insists that every person associated with the club should thank Messi for his contribution at Camp Nou and ensure an amicable exit.

Also Read | Maradona and Messi: An intermittent relationship between two Argentine greats

Image courtesy: Leo Messi/ Samuel Eto'o Instagram