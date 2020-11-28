Diego Maradona And Lionel Messi Team Up For 'football Tennis' In Throwback Video: Watch

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday, November 25, after suffering a fatal heart attack. The 1986 World Cup winner’s death comes in two weeks after he had an emergency brain surgery for a blood clot. The 60-year-old leaves behind a legacy of unparalleled football genius and tributes flew in from all across the globe in honour of the Napoli legend.

Also Read: Diego Maradona Hailed By Napoli As Serie A Side Wears Argentine Legend's Shirts

Diego Maradona death: Throwback video of Messi and Maradona playing futnet goes viral

Only a few have made an impact as big as Diego Maradona on and off the pitch in football. Soon after his untimely passing, footages from his earlier days have found its way back on the internet, with netizens remising the Argentine’s unerring skill with the ball. Maradona’s skill and control over the ball meant that he was a top football tennis player as well, as showcased in a recent video.

Also Read: Diego Maradona Death: Messi And Ronaldo Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Argentine World Cup Winner

Football tennis, also known as futnet, can be played indoors or outdoors in a court divided by a low net. Two opposing teams try to score a point hitting the ball with any part of their body except for the hands. In the aforementioned video, Diego Maradona can be seen playing futnet with none other than Barcelona captain Lionel Messi. The video has since gone viral as a young Messi and the veteran Maradona combined their legendary skills to comfortably get the better of the opponents.

Also Read: Ajax's Tagliafico imitates Diego Maradona's Iconic 1989 UEFA Cup Semi-final Warm-up

Diego Maradona funeral: Maradona vs Messi stats

Lionel Messi also paid tribute to Diego Maradona after his death earlier this week. The Argentine captain took to Instagram and bid the country's icon a farewell, suggesting that the former Barcelona star will always be eternal in the hearts of football fans. Messi also took the opportunity to thank Maradona for all the beautiful moments they had together over the years. While Maradona enjoys a cult status in Argentina, stats how that Messi has been far more prolific than the Napoli legend.

Also Read: Diego Maradona's Lawyer Hits Out At Lonely, Unclear Death Of Argentine Icon; Slams Family

In 588 career appearances, Diego scored 312 goals, winning nine major honours in club football. For Argentina, Maradona featured in 91 games, scoring 34 goals, winning the Golden Ball during their 1986 World Cup triumph. Messi, on the other hand, has scored a staggering 640 goals in 742 first-team games for Barcelona, winning a whopping 34 honours at the club level. For Argentina, the 33-year-old has played 142 games, scoring 71 goals, winning the gold medal at the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

(Image Courtesy: Lionel Messi Instagram)