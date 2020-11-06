Lionel Messi Slammed For 'self-entitlement' After Lacklustre Defending Vs Kyiv Goes Viral

Barcelona have been off to a topsy turvy start this season as new manager Ronald Koeman aims to restructure the club. The Blaugrana thus far have struggled in the LaLiga, but are unbeaten in the Champions League, having won all their games including a 2-0 win over Juventus. Lionel Messi and co. registered a 2-1 win at Camp Nou on Wednesday, but the Barcelona captain bore criticism from fans over his lack of intent.

Barcelona vs Kyiv: Lionel Messi defending shocks fans online, weigh in on his future

Lionel Messi broke the deadlock early on in Barcelona's clash against Dynamo Kyiv, netting a penalty from the spot in the 5th minute. The Blaugrana scored their second an hour later, before Viktor Tsyhankov scored one to reduce the visitors deficit. With the game hanging in the balance much largely due to Marc-Ander Ter Stegen's efforts in goal for Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv were on the front foot, but in the end fell short, as Ronald Koeman's side grabbed a scruffy 2-1 win.

Lionel Messi's performance was one of the main talking points for the supports, with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner having failed to match his standards from previous seasons. A clip of the Barcelona captain lazily walking on the pitch while the opponents had possession has gone viral on social media, with fans shocked at the 33-year-old's lack of interest and intent. Despite the Blaugrana having a single goal lead, Messi let Oleksandr Andrievsky run past him, without attempting a press or a tackle on the Dynamo Kyiv midfielder.

The sight of Messi walking angered a lot of Barcelona fans, who slammed the captain for his lack of desire to track back and defend his side's narrow one-goal lead. A Twitter user commented that Messi played with arrogance and self-entitlement and had zero responsibility. Some of the netizens symphatsied with the Argentine legend, claiming that Messi had been doing this for the last five years, with another chipping in that the 33-year-old is the definition of downing tools. Another one commented that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner had lost his passion, which was sad to see.

Messi transfer: Barcelona captain's Man City transfer back on the cards?

Lionel Messi sensationally announced his intention to leave Barcelona in the summer, before deciding to stay on till the end of his contract to avoid legal conflict. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is extensively linked with a move to Manchester City, where he could reunite with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola. The 33-year-old could also sign an extension now, considering that club president Josep Bartomeu has resigned. Messi, as things stand, is free to negotiate with clubs from January, as he enters the final six months of his Barcelona contract.

(Image Courtesy: Messi Instagram)