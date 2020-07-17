Messi, Barcelona Still Haunted By Liverpool Defeat As Rivals Real Madrid Win LaLiga Title

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi was visibly upset following his team's shock 2-1 defeat against Osasuna at the Camp Nou on Thursday night. Arch-rivals Real Madrid winning the LaLiga title also rubbed salt into Barcelona's wounds and Lionel Messi failed to hold back his frustrations while recalling the Champions League collapses against AS Roma and Liverpool over the past two seasons. Messi also admitted that the Barcelona fans are 'running out of patience' with the club unable to give them reasons to celebrate.

Messi: "Roma, Liverpool... the fans are running out of patience because we're not giving them anything. If we want to fight for the Champions League, a lot has to change. Like this, we will lose to Napoli." — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) July 16, 2020

Lionel Messi cites Liverpool vs Barcelona Champions League collapse following Osasuna defeat

While speaking to ESPN's Samuel Marsden after Barcelona's defeat against Osasuna, the 33-year-old recalled the Liverpool vs Barcelona Champions League collapse at Anfield. Messi said, "We lost to Roma and Liverpool in the Champions League after being in good positions and now we lost the LaLiga title to Real Madrid". A dejected Messi went on to add, "The fans are surely running out of patience and a lot has to change or we will lose to Napoli in the Champions League next month as well."

Lionel Messi wasn't just talking about the first team's performances but hinted that the entire club needs a shake-up. Barcelona will host Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli at the Camp Nou on August 8 for the second leg of their UCL last 16 clash. The first leg at the Stadio San Paolo ended 1-1 with Antonie Griezmann scoring a crucial away goal for Setien's side.

Barcelona crashed out of the UCL quarter-finals in 2018 despite taking a 4-1 lead to the Stadio Olimpico. AS Roma, however, produced an astonishing comeback to win the second leg 3-0. In the 2019 UCL semi-final against Liverpool, Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-0 win over the Reds at the Camp Nou but were stunned when the Premier League giants won the second leg 4-0 to advance into the finals and win the competition. The Champions League exits have come despite Barcelona dominating the first leg and Messi slammed his teammates for being 'weak' and complacent in crunch matches.

Real Madrid LaLiga champions celebrations

Barcelona were leading the title race by two points prior to the resumption of football last month. However, Quique Setien's side managed only six wins with three draws and a loss in their last 10 games, allowing Real Madrid to take advantage of Barcelona's poor run of form. Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid won the LaLiga title on Matchday 37, holding a seven-point lead over second-placed Barcelona. Here's a look at the Real Madrid celebrations after Los Blancos were crowned LaLiga champions for the 34th time in the club's illustrious history following a 2-1 win over Villarreal.

Image Credits - AP / Sergio Ramos Instagram