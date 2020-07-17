Quique Setien Unsure whether He Will Still coach Barcelona In The UCL Next Month

Quique Setien has admitted that he is unsure whether he will be coaching Barcelona when they resume their Champions League campaign in August. The Barcelona coach acknowledged that his job might be at risk after the club's failed La Liga title defence. More so, Barcelona slumped to a 2-1 defeat in their own backyard against 10-man Osasuna on Thursday night as arch-rivals Real Madrid were crowned LaLiga champions.

"I hope to be coaching Barcelona in the Champions League but I don't know. I agree with Messi on some things. The self-criticism. I'm the most responsible. I'm convinced that we're going to be a different team."#LaLiga #Barcelona #barca #fcb pic.twitter.com/dgt4ZKY4Ff — Football Pundit (@Futball_Pundit) July 17, 2020

Quique Setien's job in jeopardy as Real Madrid win LaLiga

The Barcelona coach spoke to reporters after his team's defeat against 11th-placed Osasuna and was asked about whether he would remain at the helm during the Champions League mini-tournament next month. Seiten sheepishly responded by stating, "I hope so, but I'm not sure". The defeat against Osasuna put another grain of doubt in the mind of the Blaugrana faithful on whether Quique Setien should continue as Barcelona coach after Real Madrid won their 34th LaLiga title, ending Barcelona's three-year dominance in the domestic league.

Quique Setien sacked after Barcelona vs Osasuna defeat?

Jose Arnaiz opened the scoring for the visitors just 15 minutes into the game but Lionel Messi equalised with a superb free-kick just after the hour mark. Osasuna were down to 10 men when Enric Gallego was sent off with just over 12 minutes on the clock but still managed to find a winner through Roberto Torres, who scored in the fourth minute of added time to hand Barcelona their sixth defeat of the season. Setien's deal with Barcelona runs out in June 2022 but there have been suggestions that have claimed the 61-year-old might be sacked before the UCL mini-tournament next month.

Barcelona coach Quique Setien record at the helm

Since taking charge of Barcelona earlier this year in January, Quique Setien has won 14 out of his 22 games, drawing and losing four times each. However, Barcelona's poor run of form since the restart of football last month allowed Real Madrid to overtake their arch-rivals and take full control of the title race. Barcelona won only six out their 10 games since the season resumed. Real Madrid won the title on Matchday 37 with a seven-point lead over second-placed Barcelona.

Having lost the LaLiga title to Real Madrid, Barcelona's only hope for silverware is the Champions League. The Blaugrana will host Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli at the Camp Nou on August 8 for the second leg of their last 16 clash. The first leg between the two teams at the Stadio San Paolo ended 1-1.

Image Credits - AP