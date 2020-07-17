Benzema For Ballon D'Or: President Florentino Perez Makes Strong Claim After Title

Real Madrid clinched their 34th LaLiga trophy with a 2-1 win over Villarreal on Thursday. Karim Benzema scored twice to lift Real Madrid against a strong side. Karim Benzema (21) is now trailing by only two goals behind LaLiga's top scorer Lionel Messi (23). Real Madrid still have a match to play and the Frenchman will be aiming to get his hand on the Pichichi trophy this season. However, Real Madrid's president, Florentino Perez believes that Karim Benzema should also be a top contender for the Ballon d'Or 2020. Karim Benzema was a key factor in Real Madrid's league triumph as the striker stepped up in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid LaLiga champions: Real President backs Benzema for Ballon d'Or 2020

Florentino Perez was full of praise for Karim Benzema after Real Madrid got their hands on the trophy. Florentino Perez stated that Karim Benzema should win the Ballon d'Or 2020 as he has not seen any player have as good a year as the striker. Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane had similar thoughts about Karim Benzema's season. Benzema's stellar form helped Zinedine Zidane win his second LaLiga title with the side as a manager. Zidane now has 11 trophies in his five-season spell with Real Madrid which includes three Champions Leagues.

Zinedine Zidane stated that winning the league means more to him than winning the Champions League. In a post-match interview, the Real Madrid legend said: ‘Winning La Liga is the best. Champions League is Champions League but this is 38 games. What these players have achieved since the season restarted is incredible." Zinedine Zidane is currently serving his second spell as a manager in the capital of Spain.

Real Madrid LaLiga champions: Champions League next?

Zinedine Zidane called it quits after Real Madrid completed their three-peat in the Champions League in 2018. However, the Frenchman was offered the job again when Real Madrid were struggling in 2018-19. Zinedine Zidane and the team still have some unfinished business this season with their Champions League hopes alive. Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash on August 8. Manchester City have an away goal advantage over Real Madrid and the champions of Spain will have to hustle hard to down Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad.

(Image Source: Karim Benzema/Instagram)