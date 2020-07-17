Van Dijk Vs Harry Maguire: Man United Captain Surprisingly Outperforms Liverpool Ace

Dutch international Virgil van Dijk has been monumental for Liverpool since his then world-record move to Anfield in 2018. Van Dijk's arrival shored up the Liverpool defence, and he has been instrumental in the Reds lifting the Champions League title in 2019 and ending their 30-year wait for the Premier League title in June this year. Virgil van Dijk's €82.4 million (£75 million) record transfer was broken by Englishman Harry Maguire in the summer of 2019 when Man United paid Leciester City a whopping €87.9 million (£80 million) for his services.

Also Read: Inter Milan Make Special Request To Man United Over Extending Alexis Sanchez Loan Deal

While Virgil van Dijk's signing turned out to be an inspired move, Harry Maguire has faced the scourge of detractors with Man United battling for a place in the top four. Maguire has had a solid debut season at Old Trafford and was named the captain of the Red Devils after Ashley Young left the club, showcasing giant strides of his ability. Yet, when paired with Van Dijk, the 27-year-old always drew ridicule and the Van Dijk vs Harry Maguire comparisons were rebuffed. However, a statistical Van Dijk vs Harry Maguire comparison shows that the Man United captain has had as good a season as the Dutchman, if not better. Here's a look at Van Dijk stats and Maguire stats for the 2019-20 season.

Not much between Maguire and Van Dijk if you ask me pic.twitter.com/22OIDUE5Kv — CR7 United (@CR7_Stan) July 16, 2020

Also Read: Manchester United Fan Wins £36,000 On Liverpool's Premier League Triumph Bet

Van Dijk vs Harry Maguire: Virgil van Dijk stats

Virgil van Dijk has featured for Liverpool in all 36 Premier League games this season and has been a rock in their defence. According to Virgil van Dijk stats on Premier League's official website, the 29-year-old has scored four goals this campaign and has assisted one, while making 39 interceptions and 80 headed clearances. Further Van Dijk stats mention his 3071 successful passes at 89.19 per cent accuracy and he has made 23 tackles, winning 12 of them. The Dutch international has made 14 blocks this season and has an error leading to a goal, which he accumulated during their shock defeat against Arsenal on Wednesday at the Emirates.

(Image Courtesy: premierleague.com)

Van Dijk vs Harry Maguire: Maguire stats

Like Van Dijk, Harry Maguire has also featured in all of Man United's 36 Premier League games this season. While many have labelled him as a liability, the 27-year-old has the upper hand in the Van Dijk vs Harry Maguire comparison according to statistics. As per the league's official stats, Harry Maguire has recorded one goal and an assist and has made 69 interceptions and 93 headed clearances. Maguire stats further show that the former Leicester man has made 2396 passes at an accuracy of 86.52 per cent, while making 36 tackles, winning 22 of those. Maguire has made 18 blocks this season and has no errors leading to goals.

Also Read: Van Dijk Turned David Luiz: Twitter Ridicules Liverpool's Rare Defensive Gaffes Vs Arsenal

While Van Dijk has scored more goals and kept more clean sheets than his Man United rival, the Red Devil has made more tackles, blocks, interceptions and headed clearances and has no errors leading to a goal. Furthermore, Liverpool's dominance at the top of the Premier League means that the 29-year-old has had a much easier time defending his goal than his English counterpart. While stats don't tell the whole picture, it represents that Harry Maguire deserves credit for these impressive numbers even if it’s been a rather Jekyll and Hyde season for him and Man United.

Also Read: Man United Fans Lash Out At Maguire, Lindelof After Southampton's Late, Late Equaliser

(Image Credit: Harry Maguire, Virgil van Dijk Twitter)