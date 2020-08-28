Lionel Messi Could Join PSG, Man City Or Liverpool, Says Indian Legend Bhaichung Bhutia

Earlier this week, Lionel Messi sent the footballing world into a frenzy when he informed Barcelona officials that he wants to leave the Camp Nou. Several top European clubs have been closely monitoring Messi's situation at Barcelona, hoping to profit from his decision to leave the club. Former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia has now given his opinion on where Lionel Messi could land up at the start of next season.

Bhaichung Bhutia on Lionel Messi transfer news

While speaking to Outlook, 43-year-old Bhaichung Bhutia discussed Lionel Messi's future and underlined that the Argentine might be looking for a new challenge after 16 years as a professional at the Camp Nou. Man City have been leading the race to sign Messi but the 33-year-old was also linked with a potential move to the Far East, with Chinese club Shanghai SIPG interested in his services. Messi's boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys, were also in the mix among clubs that were tipped to sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner but Bhutia believes that Messi will continue playing his football in Europe.

Bhaichung Bhutia, who ranks third on the list of all-time top goalscorers for India, said: "There are three choices for Lionel Messi right now - Paris St Germain, Manchester City and Liverpool, but it's difficult to pick one because there are many factors involved." Bhutia then spoke about the different managers in the game and how Messi's style of play could fall in line with their philosophies. "There is no harm in experimenting at this stage of his career," he added, "I feel Lionel Messi can still play at the top for four or five years." It was previously reported that PSG and Man City were among the few clubs in Europe who could afford Messi's astronomical wages.

Lionel Messi transfer news: Messi to Man City update

According to reports from Sport, Barcelona are still trying to keep a hold of Lionel Messi with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu prepared to step down from his role immediately if it would lead to Messi extending his deal at the Camp Nou. Barcelona's all-time top goalscorer has reportedly had a conversation with Man City boss Pep Guardiola and is keen on playing alongside best friend and international teammate, Sergio Aguero, at the Etihad. Messi has a reported €700 million clause in his current contract that expires next year, which could be waived off, meaning the Barcelona captain could be available on a free transfer this summer.

Image Credits - Bhaichung Bhutia / Leo Messi Instagram