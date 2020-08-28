Lionel Messi To Burnley? Sean Dyche Jokes Around As Man City Rumours Intensify

Ever since it has been revealed that Lionel Messi is out on his way from Barcelona, the transfer rumour mill has exploded, with Lionel Messi transfer news dominating the headlines. Several reports have suggested that a Messi to Man City deal may be on the cards, considering the relationship the Argentine has with Pep Guardiola and Sergio Aguero. PSG and Inter Milan have also been some of the clubs that have been touted as a possible destination, in addition to the Man City transfer news. While the recent developments have given the strongest indication yet that the forward may indeed leave Barcelona, Lionel Messi transfer rumours aren’t anything new. In the past Burnley coach, Sean Dyche had gotten himself involved in a bit of banter as well, cheekily suggesting that his club is a possible option for the Barcelona captain.

Sean Dyche hilariously hints at Lionel Messi transfer

🗣"Messi's agent said he was willing to come still, he is going to pay the fee because of the love of playing for Burnley Football Club" ✍️



When Sean Dyche teased that Lionel Messi had signed for Burnley! 🤣@BurnleyOfficial pic.twitter.com/xKbNR17thK — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 27, 2020

In light of the recent Messi to Man City rumours, the entertaining video of Sean Dyche’s Burnley press conference has gone viral once again. In the video, Sean Dyche is seen cheekily giving an update on the Lionel Messi transfer. Before the beginning of the press conference, Sean Dyche while looking at his phone comically suggests that the Lionel Messi transfer has been agreed. He then proceeds to say that he didn’t want to break the news out loud while conversing with the journalists. Later the Burnley boss hilariously defends his comments after a reporter suggested that the club doesn’t have a massive budget. Talking about the Lionel Messi transfer, Sean Dyche then goes onto say how Lionel Messi is going to pay the transfer fee himself because he loves Burnley so much and wants to come and play here.

This is not the first time Sean Dyche has mentioned Lionel Messi in his press conferences. In 2016, the manager had once again mentioned the Barcelona forward while addressing the club’s transfer news. At the time, Sean Dyche had mentioned that if a Lionel Messi transfer gets completed, the forward will only be good enough to make the club’s bench. A year before that when Burnley were fighting relegation, Sean Dyche had called on his team to give a ’Lionel Messi’ display to avoid the drop. Faced with a situation of being relegated if they don’t win their match against Hull City, Sean Dyche had talked about how his side needs to conjure up a moment of quality, ‘like that little guy in Spain’ to ensure their Premier League survival.

Image Courtesy: Burnley Twitter, Lionel Messi Instagram