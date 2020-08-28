Man City Instruct Koulibaly's Agent To Offer Napoli €60m Plus €10m In Bonuses: Report

While the majority of the Man City transfer news is revolving around a possible Lionel Messi transfer, several reports have also suggested that the club may be close to finalising a deal for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly. It has been suggested that despite signing Nathan Ake from Bournemouth, Pep Guardiola is on the lookout for another central defender, with the Napoli defender the top target. Now, the latest news on the Koulibaly transfer indicates that Manchester City have instructed the player’s agent to offer €60m plus €10m in bonuses to Napoli ahead of the transfer deadline.

Man City instruct Koulibaly agent to make an offer

The latest piece of Man City transfer news was first reported by journalist Marco Giordano. Giordano claims Man City have instructed Koulibaly’s agent Fali Ramadani to make an unofficial offer of €60m plus €10m in bonuses to Napoli. Whether Man City’s latest bid is accepted by Napoli remains to be seen, as club president Aurelio De Laurentiis had told the press that he values the 29-year-old at closer to €90m. The development on the Koulibaly transfer also hinted at a possible timeline for the deal, with reports suggesting that City want to finalise a deal between September 5-10. The latest news on the Koulibaly transfer quotes a lower fee than before, with earlier reports suggesting that a fee of around €70m plus bonuses would be offered for the defender.

Napoli have not received an official offer for Kalidou Koulibaly, but a request through an intermediary: to accept €60M plus €10M bonuses. Koulibaly and his entourage would like to close the deal between the 5-10th September. Next week will be 'decisive'.



[@MarcoGiordano6] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 27, 2020

Journalist Fabrizio Romano had also recently tweeted on why the Koulibaly transfer is moving along slowly. The Italian journalist had disclosed that no direct contact has taken place between Napoli and Man City due to the strained relations between the two sides. The two clubs are said to have a bad relationship after Man City’s deal for Jorginho was hijacked at the last minute by Chelsea. As a result, it is Koulibaly’s agent who is negotiating a possible transfer, which had led to the transfer negotiations moving along slowly.

Man City are not directly in talks with Napoli for Koulibaly. The two clubs have bad relationship after Jorginho deal agreed then hijacked by Chelsea in 2018.

The agent of Koulibaly is working on it for the two clubs. That’s why the negotiation is so slow - and not easy 🔵 #MCFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2020

Club to look at other options if Koulibaly to Man City deal fails

While it has been reported that an offer will be made by the Cityzens, a Koulibaly to Man City deal is far from done, according to Vincenzo Morabito. The transfer expert was quoted as saying that while Koulibaly is Man City’s No.1 target, the club is looking at other options as they fear that the Napoli president will not budge from his demands. Another defender that has been linked with Man City is Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci.

Image Courtesy: Kalidou Koulibaly Instagram