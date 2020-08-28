Newell's Old Boys Fans Flood The Streets To Urge Local Hero Lionel Messi To Return

While Manchester City are currently the frontrunners when it comes to securing Lionel Messi’s signature, several other clubs are said to be interested as well. One such club is Lionel Messi’s boyhood side, Newell’s Old Boys. Fans of the club have taken to the streets in Argentina, taking part in massive demonstrations in the hope of convincing their local hero to make a return.

Also Read: Barcelona Transfer News: Latest On Jose Gaya, Philippe Coutinho And Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi transfer: Newell’s Old Boys fans take to the streets

Newell's Old Boys fans have come together in a bid to convince Messi to return to his boyhood club ❤️ 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZYZSrbd3eo — La Pulga (@SuhailKazmi7) August 28, 2020

After the news of a possible Lionel Messi transfer made the headlines, fans have taken to the streets of Rosario in Argentina with the slogan "Your dream, our desire" as Newell's Old Boys supporters try to convince the Barcelona superstar to make a return to his boyhood club. Lionel Messi came through the youth system of Newell’s Old Boys and left the club in 2001 as he joined Barcelona. While all reports covering Barcelona transfer news have suggested that it is Man City who have the best chance of signing the forward, fans of Messi’s boyhood club Newell's Old Boys have not lost hope on a possible Lionel Messi transfer.

Big fan of Newell's Old Boys supporters taking to the streets in a bid to convince Messi to return to his boyhood club. God loves a trier. pic.twitter.com/OQiqURWzLy — TREKuartista95 (@trekuartista95) August 28, 2020

Also Read: Barcelona Transfer News: Van De Beek, Memphis Depay And Michael Keane On Koeman's Wishlist

Visuals from Rosario have made their way online, with pictures and videos giving a hint of the kind of support Lionel Messi still commands at Newell’s Old Boys. On Thursday, thousands of Newell’s Old Boys fans united in club colours, setting off flares and waving red and black flags as they expressed their desire for Lionel Messi to return home. The vibrant procession of Newell's Old Boys supporters marched from Rosario’s Marcelo Bielsa stadium to its Flag Monument along the banks of the Parana river.

The latest piece of Lionel Messi news seeking a transfer from Barcelona has sparked hopes amongst Newell’s Old Boys fans that the Argentine may be returning home, with the street side parades seeing a lot of Lionel Messi merchandise being worn as well. The player’s early move to Barcelona meant that Lionel Messi never had a chance to play professional football for his boyhood club, with fans now anticipating that he may get a chance to do just that if an unlikely Lionel Messi transfer materialises. In the past, Lionel Messi has often talked about his childhood dream of playing at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa.

A wedding? A victory for a local football team?



No. Newell's Old Boys fans in Rosario supporting the return of Lionel Messi to the club he joined as a 6-year-old. pic.twitter.com/zhd3J1vt8v — Newell's Old Boys - English (@Newells_en) August 28, 2020

Also Read: Sergio Aguero Hinting At Lionel Messi Transfer? Striker Mutes 'Messi' During Twitch Stream

Lionel Messi to Man City rumours gather momentum

Despite the emotional processions on the streets of Rosario, all Lionel Messi transfer news currently points towards a move to England for the 33-year-old. Reports revealing the details of a possible Lionel Messi to Man City move indicated that the club will offer a long-term deal to the Argentine, which will also see Messi move to sister club New York City FC after a three-year spell in the Premier League. The rumours of a Lionel Messi transfer to Man City have been growing stronger day by day, with reports suggesting that Messi himself is keen on a reunion with Pep Guardiola.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Transfer: Who Could Replace Argentine Champion As Next Barcelona Captain?

Image Courtesy: AP, Lionel Messi Instagram