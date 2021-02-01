Messi Contract Leaked: Top 10 BIGGEST Sports Contract Revealed Ft. Patrick Mahomes, Neymar

Quick links:
Earlier on Sunday, reports suggested that Lionel Messi is set to earn a whopping £492million (€555m) at FC Barcelona by the end of his current contract that was offered to him in 2017. Messi's bumper deal — which was leaked by a Spanish newspaper — is now reportedly the biggest contract offer in sports history. Here's a look at the list of the top 10 biggest contract deals in sports history.
On Sunday, Spanish news outlet El Mundo published documents relating to Messi's four-year deal, signed in 2017, and gave an intricate breakdown of the £492million (€555m) he would receive by the end of his current agreement with the Catalan outfit if all add-ons were met. The report also claimed that Messi's contract would be the biggest ever that was signed by an athlete. However, Messi and Barcelona are furious over the leak and plan to take legal action against the publication.
The six-time Ballon d'Or winner tried to quit Barcelona in the summer but ended up making a dramatic U-turn to see out the final year of his deal. Reports still claim that Messi will leave Barcelona once his current contract expires with PSG and Man City keen on signing the Argentine superstar. Messi is also yet to sign a new agreement with Barcelona.
With his latest four-year deal, Messi reportedly earned a staggering £63.5m (€72m) annually in addition to add-ons for playing more than 60% of games throughout the course of each season. The bonuses also included Champions League progression, winning LaLiga or the Copa del Rey and winning FIFA's The Best. Messi's contract also included mouthwatering signing and loyalty bonuses.
