Premier League Results & Highlights: Man City Defeat Sheffield, Liverpool Hammer West Ham

Premier League heavyweights Manchester City continued their fine run of form as they clinched their eighth successive victory in the competition to stay atop the standings. Meanwhile, their city rivals Manchester United slipped further in the competition after a brief stint at the top, following their goalless draw against Arsenal. The stalemate at the Emirates further spells trouble for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Premier League highlights: Man City extend lead following Sheffield victory

Man City had a quiet run-up at the top of the Premier League following seven successive victories. And Pep Guardiola's men extended their lead further in the competition over second-placed Man United following a close-edged victory against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus struck an early goal to put his side in the front. Although Man City dominated a major part of the game, racking up 75% possession, the team could not score any further. But Guardiola's defensive stability ensured they did not leak the equaliser throughout the course of the game. Man City have 44 points in 20 games, with a three-point lead over Man United with a game in hand.

West Ham vs Liverpool: Premier League highlights: Reds hammer the hosts

Jurgen Klopp's men have struggled in the title race over the past few games following injuries to several of the first team players, but managed to defeat West Ham United. The two sides had an opportunity each in the first half to achieve the breakthrough but to no avail. Only in the second half did Mohamed Salah struck twice to put his side in the driving seat.

Besides Georginio Wijnaldum added the third goal for the defending Premier League champions. Although Craig Dawson pulled back one goal in the closing minutes of the game, he could not help the team equal up the Reds. Liverpool now sit third in the Premier League standings with 40 points in 21 games.

Premier League results: Man United held by Arsenal

Man United had a brief stint at the top of the Premier League but slipped down the second spot following the defeat against Sheffield United. Complications escalated further for Solskjaer after his side were held by Arsenal at the Emirates. Man United could not score past Bernd Leno throughout the course of the game. The Red Devils sit second in the Premier League standings with 41 points in 21 games.

Premier League results

Everton 0-2 Newcastle United

Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Fulham

Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa

Chelsea 2-0 Burnley

Leicester City 1-3 Leeds United

Brighton 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Image courtesy: Phil Foden, Liverpool Twitter