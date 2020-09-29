Messi's Failed Barcelona Exit Sees Lawyer Who Suggested The Move Get Fired: Reports

Lionel Messi was up and running as Barcelona began their new LaLiga campaign on Monday. The Blaugrana captain slotted home a first-half penalty as they sealed all three points at the Camp Nou. While the six-time Ballon d'Or winner stayed put in Catalunya, the man who advised him against it has reportedly been sacked.

Lionel Messi transfer: Lawyer who suggested Barcelona exit parts ways with law firm

A report by 2Playbook as cited by Diario Gol claims Jorge Pecourt, who suggested the Messi transfer in the first place has left the law firm Cuatrecasas. Cuatrecasas were Barcelona's official legal counsel, but during the Messi transfer saga, the Blaugrana board cut ties with them for 'disloyalty' and 'conflict of interest'. The law firm was alleged to be helping the club captain seek a Barcelona exit, which included that burofax sent by Messi. Jorge Pecourt had been advising the Argentine icon on how he could leave the Camp Nou before the player and his representatives backed out due to legal complications.

Pecourt, who was a partner in Cuatrecasas, has now parted company with the law firm. Pecourt is an esteemed sports lawyer and has been guiding athletes on contractual disputes for the best part of two decades. While the report states that the lawyer parted ways to set up his own firm, it is believed that his exit is also linked to the Lionel Messi transfer saga. The law firm had been hired to give both Bartomeu and Messi the best possible solution to go about the protracted Lionel Messi transfer saga.

The 33-year-old was keen to cash in on his option to break his deal and become a free agent, while Barcelona alleged that the clause ended on June 10. The club remained adamant on refusing to accept any amount less than his release clause, estimated at €700 million. Lionel Messi wanted to leave Barcelona amicably considering his long association with the club and remained put for another season. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has repeatedly criticized the board in recent times, with the most recent incident being Luis Suarez's departure from Barcelona.

Suarez was nothing short of sensational for Barcelona since joining them in 2014. After six seasons at the Camp Nou, the Uruguayan international left Barcelona as the club's third-highest goalscorer. Suarez developed a bond with Messi off the field as well and the 33-year-old hit out at the board after the former Liverpool man joined Atletico Madrid. While the Blaugrana captain claimed that Luis Suarez didn’t deserve to be kicked off the club like he was, the six-time Ballon d'Or also admitted that what's been happening at the club doesn’t surprise him anymore.

(Image Courtesy: Lionel Messi Instagram)