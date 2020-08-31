Messi Transfer: Barcelona Fire Law Firm For 'disloyalty' And 'conflict Of Interest'

The Lionel Messi transfer saga seems to have escalated over the weekend with the club captain failing to arrive for the PCR tests ahead of the team's return to pre-season training on Monday. The conflict's impact has now taken another turn with a recent report revealing that Barcelona have fired a law firm for "disloyalty" and "conflict of interest".

Barcelona fire law firm for disloyalty, conflict of interest

According to a report by Spanish publication AS, Barcelona have informed the Cuatrecasas law firm that the club is cutting ties with the firm. The report states that Barcelona have blamed the law firm for disloyalty and conflict of interest, citing the fact that the same firm has been helping Messi seek a free transfer away from the Camp Nou.

The law firm in question has allegedly played an important role in guiding Messi in sending a burofax to Barcelona. The burofax that was sent to Barcelona last week revealed Messi's request to end his relationship with the club. The law firm had been working with Barcelona for a considerable period of time and also represented the club in the Neymar case.

Bartomeu demands payment of Messi's release clause

With Messi keen on seeking an exit from the club, his contractual situation has been the main issue of contention. The 33-year-old wishes to end terms with the club amicably citing his long association with Barcelona. However, club president Bartomeu isn't keen on mutually agreeing to an exit.

Bartomeu seemingly does not want to be remembered as the president who let Messi leave for free. The president has made it clear that any club that wishes to seal the Messi transfer should pay his complete release clause that is estimated at €700 million. Bartomeu has found support from LaLiga, with the league releasing a statement on the same.

LaLiga extends support to Barcelona in Messi transfer conflict

LaLiga's statement confirmed that the league will not move ahead with the process of deregistering Messi from Spanish football if he forces an exit unilaterally. The LaLiga statement reiterated Bartomeu's claims that the interested club should abide by the release clause if they wish to seal the Messi transfer. Meanwhile, the Argentine's refusal to undergo the PCR tests is being seen as an attempt to force an exit. Messi seemingly sees himself as a free agent currently, though multiple reports have stated that his legal claim in this scenario is weak.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram