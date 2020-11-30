Messi Pays Epic Tribute To Maradona With Newells' Old Boys Shirt, Fans Laud Barca Icon

Argentina football icon Diego Maradona's death last week has left a void in the world of football. The 60-year-old was a source of inspiration for many, including the likes of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi. And the six-time Ballon d'Or winner paid a befitting tribute to his compatriot after scoring against Osasuna, as he reminisced Maradona's time with Newells Old Boys, the club the two footballers have played at.

Players mourn Maradona's death prior to Barcelona vs Osasuna clash

Maradona's death due to a cardiac arrest last Wednesday sent out a wave of emotions and grief across the world. Following his death, almost every pre-game saw players mourning the loss of arguably the greatest footballer to embrace the game. And Messi also sent out a message following his death, stating that "Diego was eternal."

Barcelona and Osusana held a minute of silence prior to the LaLiga clash on Sunday, before the Catalan giants ran riot against their opponents. Maradona plied his trade with Barcelona between 1982 and 1984. A framed and signed shirt was placed at the presidential box at Camp Nou in his honour.

Messi goal vs Osasuna makes it 4-0 for Barcelona

Striker Martin Braithwaite opened the scoring for the Camp Nou outfit, followed by a sensational stunner from Antoine Griezmann to double the lead for the manager Ronald Koeman. Philippe Coutinho further pumped up the manager with a third goal in the second half.

But, more action awaited the Barcelona vs Osasuna clash. Messi struck a sensational goal, drilling a shot in the far top corner of the net to make it 4-0 in favour of the Catalan giants. And the Argentina international did not shy away from paying his tribute to Maradona, a legend of the game.

Messi tribute: Barcelona icon unveils Maradona Newells Old Boys' shirt

Messi took off his shirt as blew a kiss before pointing towards the sky, displaying a Maradona Newells Old Boys' shirt. Following the game, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to post a picture of his tribute, with a caption that read, "Farewell, Diego." Notably, Messi was booked by the referee for taking off his shirt.

The victory against Osasuna takes Barcelona to the seventh spot in LaLiga, having lost out to Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano last week. They have bagged 14 points in nine games and will next take on Ferencvaros in the group stage of the Champions League.

Fans react to Messi tribute to Maradona

Maradona is looking down Smiling on Messi.



What. A. Goal.



My only regret is that there was no Camp Nou fans to share the moment and spread their energy.



The utter scenes this pandemic robbed us of🥺😥 — Alejandro Garza (@alexg_7426) November 29, 2020

It’s crazy how I saw the goal before messi scored, GOAT RECOGNIZE GOAT🐐 KEEP RESTING MARADONA 🙌🏾👑 pic.twitter.com/MFr3FRZlqg — NaijAkata 𒊹︎ (@only1dinho) November 29, 2020

To: Diego Armando Maradona

From: Lionel Andrés Messi

From: 🇦🇷 To: 🇦🇷

From: Student To: Teacher

From: 🔟 To: 🔟

Sending Tribute With Love ❤️💙

Respect✊& Fútbol ⚽️#HandOfGod#BAROSA 4-0⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qoM93dlXgv — A. J. Charles (@AJECHARLES) November 29, 2020

Del 10 para el 10 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/R3h5hEUM7V — CRUYFFISMO (@1899Gallego) November 29, 2020

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter