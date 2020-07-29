Football Transfer News: Real Madrid Outcast Gareth Bale To Cost LaLiga Champions £60m

Real Madrid have reportedly accepted defeat in offloading outcast Gareth Bale in the summer transfer window. Gareth Bale earns a reported £600,000 a week before tax, leaving him with around £350,000 net earnings every week and his wages make it unlikely that any club will look to bid for the Real Madrid star forward. Bale's contract runs out in 2022 and the Welshman is reportedly set to exact a £60m revenge on the recently-crowned LaLiga champions.

Football transfer news: Real Madrid transfer news indicates Bale will stay

According to reports from AS, the Real Madrid transfer news around Gareth Bale seems to have hit a stumbling block. It is claimed that Bale is 'unsellable', given no European suitor is willing to match his astronomical wage demands. Instead of selling Gareth Bale, Real Madrid are now reportedly planning to sell other fringe players instead.

Real Madrid transfer news: Gareth Bale transfer news

Gareth Bale has cut quite an unpopular figure among the Real Madrid faithful and appears to be increasingly fed up with his position on the bench. During the final stages of the La Liga season, Gareth Bale's antics - including pretending to fall asleep during a game - have angered many Real Madrid supporters. When Real Madrid celebrated their LaLiga triumph, Bale cut an awkward figure and stayed away from most of the celebrations.

Bale was also left out of the Real Madrid squad completely for the final game of the season. Reports also state that Bale's relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane has deteriorated and is now past the point of no return, leading fans to believe that the 31-year-old will not be part of the Frenchman's plans in the future. However, offloading Gareth Bale is now a difficult task for Real Madrid with the forward still having two years remaining on his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Football transfer news: Gareth Bale transfer to Man United?

The transfer links that reported Gareth Bale to Man United amplified over the past few months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are still in the hunt for a star forward. However, given the Gareth Bale value and his age, the Premier League side are unwilling to splash those funds on the Real Madrid winger. Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, spoke to BBC Sport last week and said: "Gareth is fine, he's got two years left on his contract and going nowhere, he likes living in Madrid."

Image Credits - Gareth Bale Instagram