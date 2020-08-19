Messi, Ronaldo, Beckham And Other Football Legends Who Have Been Immortalised In Statues

Football greats have been immortalised in any number of ways and building a statue or monument in remembrance is one of the most popular ways to honour a player. Manchester City recently announced their plans to build a statue for club legend David Silva after his glittering 10 years at the club came to an end. Here's a look at some of the football greats who have been honoured with their own statues.

Footballer statues: Legends of the game who have been immortalised through statues

Lionel Messi statue - Lionel Messi has a statue of his own in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires which was unveiled in 2016. However, the statue of Messi attracted thieves and vandals who destroyed the sculpture in January 2017. The bronze statue was cut above the ankles with the body lying on the pavement later that year.

Lionel Messi's statue is destroyed by vandals after standing for less than a year

Cristiano Ronaldo statue - Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured with a statue that was unveiled in Funchal in 2014. The bronze carving is 3.4 metres tall and weighs 800 kilograms. It became a big hit among the locals, who regularly gathered around the Portuguese star's sculpture for pictures.

Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured with another statue of his own just outside the Madeira airport and that was unveiled in 2017. However, the Portuguese winger didn't appear too pleased when his statue was unveiled as the carving of his face looked nothing like him. More so, fans on social media made a mockery of his statue. In 2018, Ronaldo's statue was changed to make it look more presentable.

Cristiano Ronaldo Statue At Madeira Airport Is Replaced But People Prefer The Old One

David Beckham statue - The England legend was honoured with a statue outside LA Galaxy's home ground, Dignity Health Sports Park, in 2019. David Beckham joined MLS side LA Galaxy in 2007 and it was the start of an upward trajectory that spread the popularity of the sport in the United States. However, some fans believed that several other club legends should have been recognised before the Englishman.

David Beckham statue outside LA Galaxy

Diego Maradona statue - Football icon Diego Maradona has a statue built in his name and likeness in Kolkata in 2017. The Argentine is seen holding up the 1986 World Cup and it stands at 12 feet tall. Like Ronaldo's statue, Maradona's sculpture also received plenty of criticism as it failed to resemble the Argentine legend.

Big trophy, bigger hair.



What do you make of Diego Maradona's new statue?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic statue - The Swedish superstar had a statue in his hometown of Malmo. The three-metre long statue of Ibrahimovic was unveiled in 2017 as the big Swede was seen standing with arms wide open. However, after several cases of vandalism, it was removed earlier this year.

Memo to statue-defacers:

Don't even think about coming for these. pic.twitter.com/0Vao5MSLkf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 16, 2020

Arsenal legends outside Emirates - France legend Thierry Henry has a statue outside Arsenal's Emirates stadium which was unveiled in 2011 along with Tony Adams and Herbert Champman. Henry still holds the record the most goals scored for Arsenal (228) during his eight-year stint in north London. Dennis Bergkamp also had a statue unveiled outside the Emirates in 2014. The Dutchman scored 120 goals in 423 appearances for the Gunners. Both, of course, were part of Arsenal's famed Invincibles side.

