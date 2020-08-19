Jadon Sancho To United For €120m! Dortmund Send Stern Message To MUFC Amid Transfer Saga

Football transfer news over the past few months has been dominated by the Jadon Sancho to United speculation, with the Red Devils desperate to add the 20-year-old to their ranks. The Dortmund winger is one of the hottest properties in the transfer market and his potential return to England has dominated the interest of the press in recent times in what is now a full-blown transfer saga. While the former Man City youngster remains manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's No.1 priority, the Jadon Sancho to United deal is some way off, with both Dortmund and Man United yet to agree on a fee for the England international.

Also Read: Jadon Sancho Transfer Latest: Man United Target 'loves Playing' With Dortmund's 'special Bunch'

Jadon Sancho transfer latest: BVB demand €120m up front to sanction Sancho to United deal

Manchester United missing their reported deadline is unlikely to do any favours in their chase for Jadon Sancho, with Dortmund continuing to hold out for €120m (£110m). Dortmund and Man United are far apart in their valuations despite the former reporting heaving losses over the last fiscal year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Bundesliga giants have demanded a guaranteed payment of €120m (£110m) to sanction the Jadon Sancho to United deal, and will not accept offers which will see the amount payable in the next four or five years.

Also Read: Dortmund Could Be FORCED To Sell Jadon Sancho After Recording €43.9m Loss Due To COVID-19

Manchester United have received a message by BVB... €120m or you’ll not get Sancho. It’s up to Man Utd. Let’s see what they’ll decide. BVB will not accept bids like €80m+20+20 in four or five years. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2020

The Red Devils sensationally walked away from the Sancho to United deal over Dortmund's exorbitant asking price, and their latest demand is likely to be another telling blow in their pursuit of the England international. The 20-year-old, who is currently training with the Dortmund squad in Switzerland, has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Red Devils ahead of a potential transfer. According to reports, the Dortmund star has agreed on a five-year contract with the Red Devils that will see him earn a massive €17.6 million per year. His current contract at Dortmund expires in 2022, and the Bundesliga outfit are hoping to have the England international on board for yet another year.

Also Read: Football transfer news: Why Romelu Lukaku's €80 million Move Was A Win-win For Both Inter Milan And Man United

Jadon Sancho transfer latest: Red Devils look at alternatives as Sancho to United deal hangs in the balance

With the Jadon Sancho to United deal at a crossroads, the Red Devils have lined up for potential alternatives as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add options in his attack. Juventus star Douglas Costa has been linked with a move to Old Trafford. The Serie A champions are looking to offload the 29-year-old after the arrival of Dejan Kulusevski. The Brazilian has a contract until 2022 and Juventus are yet to put a price tag on the Brazilian.

Man United have also expressed an interest Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, but president Josep Bartomeu has ruled out the Frenchman's exit despite his injury problems. Bayern's Kingsley Coman is also on Man United's radar, but the Bundesliga champions are unwilling to let go of the winger on a permanent transfer.

Also Read: Man United Would Have Beaten Sevilla If They Had Jadon Sancho: Paul Scholes

(Image Courtesy: Borussia Dortmund Instagram)