Who Is Gabriel Magalhaes? Arsenal, Napoli In A Transfer Tug Of War For Brazilian Defender

Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes has become the talk of the town following his impressive displays for Lille over the past few seasons. Premier League giants Arsenal and Serie A's Napoli are reportedly in a race to sign the centre-back this summer. It is reported that Gabriel Magalhaes is valued at £22 million (€23.4 million) despite the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. With the hype around the young defender and Lille demanding a hefty transfer fee to part ways with their prized asset, here's a look at exactly who is Gabriel Magalhaes?

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi To Chelsea? Blues Fans Spot Interesting Development On Instagram

Who is Gabriel Magalhaes? Gabriel Magalhaes transfer news

Gabriel Magalhaes is a 22-year-old defender who currently plies his trade at Ligue 1 club Lille. Gabriel joined Lille in January 2017 but spent time on loan at Ligue 2 side Troyes and Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb before eventually breaking into the Lille first team in 2018. Over the past two seasons, Gabriel has grown in stature as a player and helped Lille to a fourth-place finish in Ligue 1 during the 2019-20 season. Gabriel hasn't made an international appearance for Brazil just yet but was in line to represent his country at the Olympics before coronavirus put a halt to the fixtures.

ALSO READ: Ex-Chelsea Star Demba Ba Calls For Solidarity Against Treatment Of Uighur Muslims In Chin

Arsenal set to sign £22m star Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille as Mikel Arteta's men agree a deal to snatch Brazilian defender away from Manchester United and Napoli. [@MailSport] — Z (@ZRAFC) August 18, 2020

Gabriel Magalhaes to Arsenal? Gunners favourites to sign defender

Back in February, Gabriel admitted his desire to play in the Premier League as Arsenal were reportedly keen on his services. While speaking to Telefoot, the Brazilian himself explained that he would 'love' to play in the English top division but remained coy on any potential transfer. Now, according to multiple reports in England and France, Arsenal are prepared to submit a £22 million (€23.4 million) bid for Gabriel. Fellow Premier League rivals Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton are also monitoring the player's situation but Mikel Arteta's side remain in pole position to lure Gabriel to the Emirates Stadium.

ALSO READ: Messi Is STAYING! Barcelona president quashes Rumours, Announces Ronald Koeman’s Arrival

Highest 'pure' tackle success rate during the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season:



❍ William Saliba (79.2%)

❍ Dénys Bain (77.8%)

❍ Joris Gnagnon (72.2%)

❍ Gabriel Magalhães (74.6%)



'Be excited'. 🧼 pic.twitter.com/krDADeQ5ys — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 18, 2020

Football transfer news live: Gabriel Magalhaes to Napoli on the cards?

Although Arsenal are still favourites to sign Gabriel, Serie A outfit Napoli have also shown keen interest in the left-footed centre-back. The uncertainty around the future of Kalidou Koulibaly has made the Partenopei consider a move for Gabriel as a potential replacement for the Senegalese. Earlier this week, Lille president Gerard Lopez confirmed that Gabriel is set to leave the club over the summer but it remains to be seen where he will land up by the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

ALSO READ: Neymar Banned For UCL Final? PSG Star In Trouble after Breaking UEFA’s Shirt Swapping Rule

Image Credits - Gabriel Magalhaes Instagram