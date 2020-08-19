Barcelona Unveil Ronald Koeman As New Manager, Here's How Fans On Social Media Reacted

Barcelona confirmed the appointment of Ronald Koeman as their new club manager on social media on Wednesday. The Dutchman will sign a two-year contract which will keep him at the Camp Nou until the summer of 2022. The Barcelona legend left his post as manager of the Dutch national team to take up the job with the Catalonian giants.

ALSO READ: Man City’s Bernardo Silva Takes Another Dig At Liverpool Fans after Calling Them Pathetic

Barcelona news: Club announce Ronald Koeman contract for two years

Earlier this week, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu all but confirmed the appointment of Ronald Koeman as the club's new head coach when he spoke to Barca TV. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Ronald Koeman will take over the reins on a two-year deal. Koeman was in charge of the Dutch national team for two years prior to taking up the role as head coach for Barca.

ALSO READ: Who Is Gabriel Magalhaes? Arsenal, Napoli In A Transfer Tug Of War For Brazilian Defender

Koeman previously managed clubs such as Vitesse, Ajax, Benfica, PSV, Valencia, AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord as well as two Premier League clubs - Southampton and Everton. Ronald Koeman has over 20 years of experience as a manager. Koeman began his coaching career at Barcelona as a first-team assistant coach and then as a coach for the Barcelona B team in the 1998-99 season. Koeman famously won Barcelona their first European Cup in 1992 when he scored the only goal of the game in extra-time against Sampdoria.

😍 The hero of Wembley 92 returns!

💙❤️ The history of @RonaldKoeman, a Blaugrana legend — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 19, 2020

ALSO READ: Messi Is STAYING! Barcelona president quashes Rumours, Announces Ronald Koeman’s Arrival

Barcelona transfer news: Ronald Koeman plans to sign Ajax star Donny van de Beek

The primary aim for Barcelona will be to ensure that Lionel Messi signs a contract extension as Bartomeu revealed on Tuesday that he remains confident over the Argentine ending his career at the Camp Nou. Meanwhile, reports from Marca claim that Koeman is already planning to bring Ajax star Donny van de Beek along with him to Barcelona. The 23-year-old has been a target for Real Madrid but Koeman is planning to use his Dutch connection to lure Van de Beek to Catalonia.

ALSO READ Jadon Sancho To United For €120m! Dortmund Send Stern Message To MUFC Amid Transfer Saga

Barcelona news: Fans react to appointment of Ronald Koeman

The appointment of Ronald Koeman comes only two days after Barcelona sacked Quique Setien but fans were quick to react to the announcement. One fan wrote, 'Zidane will humble him' while another wished the 57-year-old good luck to save the 'beautiful club' that is currently in shambles. A number of Barcelona fans also requested Koeman to clear out all the deadwood at the club.

PLEASE SELL SUAREZ RAKITIC BUSQUETS SEMEDO @RonaldKoeman — Rohit #SuarezOut (@MessiFC10i) August 19, 2020

Zidane will humble him none stop this season pic.twitter.com/Lp3B3hHH7V — Cellular ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) August 19, 2020

GOODLUCK KOEMAN FROM ALL CULÉRS 💙❤ save this beautiful club pic.twitter.com/KVqvmlyrlR — RUNTHEICONMARKET 🇬🇧🇪🇸🇳🇱🇨🇼 (@Runtheiconmarkt) August 19, 2020

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi To Chelsea? Blues Fans Spot Interesting Development On Instagram

Image Credits - Ronald Koeman Instagram