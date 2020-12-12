Paul Pogba's Pressure And Fear Of Losing Client Forced Mino Raiola To Make Exit Comments

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been at the centre of the storm following comments from his agent Mino Raiola. The France international has been struggling for fine form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, often moving in and out of the starting line up. Amid his struggling form, Raiola’s comments that his client needs a new team next season wasn’t surprising though. But a recent revelation suggests the agent was under pressure from Pogba to come out in the open against the Old Trafford outfit.

Mino Raiola's comments reignite Paul Pogba transfer talks

Raiola reignited the Pogba transfer talks during an interview with Tuttosport. The super-agent hinted that the 2018 World Cup winner’s time at the Old Trafford was over and he needed a new team next season. “Pogba is unhappy at Man United and is finding it extremely difficult to express himself on the field”, said Raiola.

Pogba sees off his contract with the Red Devils in June 2022. Originally, it was supposed to expire at the end of the current season, but Man United triggered the one-year extension clause in his contract. And Raiola insisted it would be in the best of interest for both the parties to agree to a mutual exit next summer, or else the club will have to let the player leave on a free transfer in 2022.

Is Pogba leaving Man United next summer?

Now, a report by SPORT BILD sheds light on Raiola’s open defiance against Man United. The report claims that the Italian super-agent was under extreme pressure from the 27-year-old to speak out against the club publicly. Besides, the player has also asked his agent to find a new club for him or he might end up losing the cliental relationship.

Mino Raiola went public with his comments as he has pressure from Paul Pogba to find him a new club and there is a risk he will lose his client if he doesn’t [@cfbayern] — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) December 11, 2020

Pogba has been linked with several top European clubs, including the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus. Los Blancos President Florentino Perez would not want to sanction a high-money move for the Frenchman next summer despite Zinedine Zidane’s insistence. Besides, a return to Juventus is not being ruled out.

Pogba to Juventus talks intensify

And Raiola has confirmed the possibility of a move which could see Pogba to Juventus materialise. His unhappiness at Old Trafford apart from the prospect of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo might play a key role in convincing Pogba to ensure his return next summer.

Image courtesy: Paul Pogba Instagram