Dortmund Troll Man United On Twitter Over Jadon Sancho Transfer With Cheeky Caption

Borussia Dortmund took to Twitter to mock Man United in their recent transfer pursuit of star winger Jadon Sancho. The transfer standoff over Jadon Sancho continued on Monday with Dortmund insisting that their forward will not leave the Signal Iduna Park as their deadline for the Red Devils to negotiate a deal has passed. The tweet from Dortmund came just after Man United's Europa League clash against Copenhagen headed into extra-time as the German club took a cheeky dig at the Red Devils on social media.

Dortmund mock Man United over Jadon Sancho transfer saga

Man United have been chasing a move for Jadon Sancho for quite some time now but their pursuit for the England star took a major blow when Dortmund director Michael Zorc revealed that the 20-year-old will remain at the Signal Iduna Park for another season. According to multiple reports, Dortmund had given Man United a deadline until Monday to negotiate a deal for Sancho but the two clubs were around £20 million apart in their respective valuations. Since the deadline has now passed, Dortmund couldn't resist a cheeky dig at Man United and posted a picture of Sancho smiling and looking nothing like a player itching for a move.

You love to see it 😁 pic.twitter.com/RK0rFmngyt — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 10, 2020

The post was uploaded after Man United's Europa League Round of 16 clash against FC Copenhagen headed into extra-time. While the Man United players prepared for their extra half-hour in the Cologne heat, Dortmund took to Twitter to post an image of Sancho smiling in his Dortmund kit as the team began pre-season training on Monday. The post also included a cheeky caption and received over 92,000 likes in less than 11 hours.

Football transfer news: Jadon Sancho training with Dortmund

Jadon Sancho arrived at the Dortmund training camp on Monday to link up with his teammates for the start of next season. Dortmund also listed Sancho in their squad that travelled to Switzerland for a pre-season training camp. It was reported that Dortmund were willing to part with Sancho only if their £108m valuation was met.

Man United vs FC Copenhagen: Bruno Fernandes penalty puts United in Europa League semi-finals

Man United had a tough task qualifying for the Europa League semi-finals with their 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen. Bruno Fernandes tucked away a penalty in the first-half of extra-time after Anthony Martial was tripped inside the box. The Red Devils had a total of 14 shots on target as FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson made a record 13 saves. Man United will now face either Wolves or Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals.

Image Credits - Dortmund Twitter