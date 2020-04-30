Lionel Messi Reveals 6 Footballers His Son Thiago Talks About And Ronaldo Tops The List

Lionel Messi seemingly keeps himself entertained by spending time with his family when he is not busy gliding past defenders on the pitch. Lionel Messi is known to be a family man and reportedly spends as much time as possible with his wife and kids. Lionel Messi recently revealed that his eldest son, Thiago often talks about six other footballers in particular which also includes Cristiano Ronaldo. With Cristiano Ronaldo, Thiago Messi is also a big admirer of Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Arturo Vidal, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, Messi revealed.

Messi son Thiago talks about Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and others

In a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, Lionel Messi revealed that his son Thiago talks a lot about Luis Suarez, with whom the Messi family have the best relationship. Messi son Thiago is a fan of Antoine Griezmann and Arturo Vidal because of their unique hairstyles. Apart from Lionel Messi's Barcelona teammates, Thiago also discusses other footballers with his father. Lionel Messi added, "Also about people from outside, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar. Yeah, Thiago knows them all, he asks questions and likes it a lot."

Will Lionel Messi's sons follow in his footsteps at Barcelona?

Messi son Thiago plays in Barcelona youth side and has started showing some traits of his legendary father. It is reported that Lionel Messi's sons, Thiago and Mateo, are interested in becoming footballers. They reportedly show up to watch their father train. Lionel Messi stated, "The two older ones are showing more dedication to the ball Thiago and Mateo are the ones that understand the most. They come to the pitch and training sessions and are usually close to me."

