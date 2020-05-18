Arat Hosseini: Lionel Messi Superfan Flaunts Outrageous Football Skills On Social Media

A massive fan of Barcelona star Lionel Messi, 6-year-old Arat Hosseini is often regarded as a football prodigy. Known for his insane physique and equally outrageous skills with football in his feet, Arat Hosseini has amassed a huge social media following. His Instagram handle is filled with short videos of him showing off his football skills while also posing shirtless and flaunting his ironclad six-pack abs.

Arat Hosseini skills are greater than the Arat Hosseini age

Born on September 30, 2013, Hosseini's diverse skillset has often drawn comparisons to Barcelona ace Lionel Messi. Fans have often claimed Arat Hosseini can be the next Lionel Messi or Neymar for the Catalan club. While it is too soon to judge how his future will pan out, currently Arat Hosseini is enjoying being a social media star. With over 3.9 million followers on Instagram, Hosseini's social media popularity skyrocketed during the lockdown period.

With football mostly suspended across Europe, football stars and enthusiasts kickstarted several social media challenges where each one would flaunt their skills from inside their homes. Be it skills with a football or a toilet roll - the popular toilet roll challenge #StayAtHomeChallenge was a big trend on social media among sports enthusiasts.

Currently residing in London, Hosseini gained global attention during the quarantine period after he showcased some of his insane skill wearing a Barcelona shirt. Initially aimed to be a post to raise funds for COVID-19 relief, the video from the Lionel Messi superfan has gained over 6 million views till date. Having around 2.8 million followers at the start of April, Hosseini has gained over 1 million followers and is now considered a social media sensation.

Many Arat Hosseini skills have already been recognised by several publications and football stars. It is believed that the young Lionel Messi fan has also gained attention from the Barcelona superstar himself, especially after Barcelona tweeted the video of Hosseini executing a well-timed bicycle kick. Recently, the six-year-old was even joined by world No.1 tennis player, Novak Djokovic, for a live session on Instagram. The 'Young G.O.A.T' is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about young players in the world.

So is it only a matter of time before Barcelona will offer him a contract? Time will tell.

