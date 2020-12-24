Messi To Inter Miami? Barcelona Icon Outlines Concrete Plan For Future Amid Exit Talks

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is edging closer towards an exit at the end of the current season, with Manchester City considered the frontrunners to land him. Apart from the Premier League heavyweights, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also keen on sealing the Messi transfer. A startling report now reveals that the Argentina international has a well-crafted plan for his future move in place, as revealed by him to a Spanish journalist.

Also Read | Ronaldo, Lewandowski score 91 goals combined in 2020, same as Messi alone in 2012

Messi record goals' milestone to affect his future plans?

Messi was on the verge of a Barcelona exit last summer following the burofax saga. A move for Messi to Man City was well on the cards, but the then-president Josep Bartomeu insisted the hopeful clubs pay his release clause in its entirety, following which the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was forced to continue at Camp Nou.

Inter Miami, a team in the MLS, is a club Messi could play for. David Beckham wants to bring Messi and Suárez to America. [md] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 25, 2020

Despite Messi agreeing to continue with Barcelona, his contract expires at the end of the current season, with no extension talks in hindsight. Beginning January, Messi will have the option of negotiating a free transfer away from the club for which he has netted the most goals, 644, a world record.

Also Read | Lionel Messi overtakes Pele's single club goal record after scoring against Valladolid

Messi to Inter Miami talks intensify

As the Messi transfer talks intensify, a Spanish journalist, as quoted by Mirror, claims the player has a well chalked out plan on his future move. LaSexta journalist Jordi Evole has claimed Messi spoke to him quite openly about his future, something which took him by surprise. Evole reveals Messi's agent informed him that the player was keen to speak with him after successive defeats against Cadiz and Juventus.

On being asked if Messi was keen on a move to the MLS with Inter Miami considered the frontrunners, Evole nodded in the affirmative. Indeed, the Argentine international's decent relationship with club owner and Manchester United legend David Beckham could facilitate a move to the MLS.

Also Read | Lionel Messi left dejected after 6 top Barcelona players 'blacklist' him already?

Is Messi leaving Barcelona? Is Messi to Inter Miami deal on cards?

Although fans are hopeful of seeing Messi magic beyond the current season at Camp Nou, such possibilities look rare at the moment. With no full-time president at Camp Nou following Bartomeu's resignation, contract extension talks between the two parties look difficult. Moreover, as January is around the corner, the ideal time for the 32-year-old to pen down a pre-agreement.

Also Read | Messi to Man City? Kevin De Bruyne unfazed by Barcelona star's potential move to Etihad

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram