N'Golo Kante Struggles To Understand Chelsea Teammate's Scottish Accent In Hilarious Video

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is known for being one of the most affable personalities in world football. While the midfielder is combative on the field, many have talked about the Frenchman’s great attitude and empathetic nature off it. Now, a video of N’Golo Kante struggling to understand teammate Billy Gilmour’s Scottish accent has gone viral, with the young midfielder reacting to it as well.

Kante Scottish accent video during FIFA 21 discussion goes viral

The hilarious incident occurred when Chelsea midfielders Billy Gilmour and N’Golo Kante were discussing the FIFA 21 game. In the video posted online, Billy Gilmour can be seen reading out a question about the FIFA 21 player ratings to his Chelsea teammate. Referring to a fan’s comment, the Chelsea youngster is heard talking about how it is surprising that Thiago Silva has a lower physical rating than N’Golo Kante in FIFA 21. Following the mean tweet, Billy Gilmour asks his Chelsea teammate about his view on the comment.

However, while Billy Gilmour is heard reading out the question in his thick Scottish accent, the camera pans to N’Golo Kante’s face, with the 29-year-old midfielder looking clueless. After Billy Gilmour finishes reading the question, N’Golo Kante sheepishly suggests that he couldn’t understand anything, as he apologizes for the miscommunication. After hearing N’Golo Kante’s comments, both he and Billy Gilmour burst out in a bout of laughter.

Fans react to comical video online

Man I didn't understand — Thurston Le Bruh (@ThurstonLeBr) October 11, 2020

The interaction between the Chelsea teammates left several fans in splits, with many suggesting that Billy Gilmour’s accent was indeed difficult to understand. After SPORTBible tweeted the video, even Billy Gilmour found the funny side of it, with the Chelsea midfielder reacting to it with multiple laughing emojis.

Billy Gilmour had a breakthrough season with Chelsea last year, with the youngster’s performances earning him the club’s Academy Player of the Year award. However, the Scot had to undergo knee surgery in July this year, with the youngster expected to be out for around four months. While Billy Gilmour is slowly making his recovery, fans will be expecting to see N’Golo Kante feature against Southampton on October 17 after he returns from the international break.

Image Credits: Chelsea YouTube