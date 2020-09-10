Arsenal Midfielder Mesut Ozil's Best XI Includes As Many As 6 Ex-Real Madrid Teammates

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil enjoyed some of the best moments of his professional career during his time at Real Madrid. With a LaLiga title during a time when the Pep Guardiola-led Barcelona were dominating in Europe, Ozil emerged as one of the best midfielders in the world. His time at the Spanish capital and his understanding with his former teammates could be comprehended from the fact that several of the Ozil Best XI picks include his former Real Madrid teammates.

Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos make it Ozil Best XI

The Arsenal midfielder began a Q&A session with the Twitterati using the hashtag #AskMesut. One question that particularly excited veneration among the fans was his pick for his dream XI. The Arsenal star did not disappoint his fans and answered with utmost sincerity.

Casillas



Lahm - Ramos - Boateng - Marcelo



Xabi Alonso - Cazorla



Di Maria - Kaka - C. Ronaldo



Benzema#AskMesut #BestXI https://t.co/Mzyxf9rJWN — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) September 9, 2020

Mesut Ozil opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation and trusted former Real Madrid teammate Iker Casillas between the sticks, having enjoyed domestic success under the former skipper. His choice at the back did not disappoint either, with former Germany teammate Philipp Lahm as his preferred right back. The Arsenal star decided to opt for Sergio Ramos and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng as his ideal centre-back picks.

Ozil includes Cristiano Ronaldo in his best XI

The Mesut Ozil Best XI also includes Marcelo, who is still plying his trade with Real Madrid. He picked Xabi Alonso and Santi Cazorla as his ideal defensive duo, followed by the former Real Madrid trio of Angel di Maria, Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo. Indeed, the three superstars formed the backbone of Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid side that emerged victorious in the LaLiga 2011-12 campaign.

Mesut Ozil goes on to pick Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema to lead the attack. In all, the Mesut Ozil Best XI includes eight current or former Real Madrid superstars, while he doesn't include Barcelona ace, Lionel Messi. Interestingly, none of his Arsenal teammates including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette made it to the Mesut Ozil Best XI.

Mesut Ozil Real Madrid recap

Despite spending just three seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, Mesut Ozil enjoyed immense success with the Los Blancos and rose to fame globally. During this time, he managed 159 appearances for Real Madrid, which saw him score 27 goals in all. Being the phenomenal playmaker that he is, the Arsenal midfielder bagged a whopping 80 assists during his three-season stay. He also clinched the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey besides the famous LaLiga triumph.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo/Mesut Ozil/Sergio Ramos Twitter