Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil Sends Heartfelt Message To 9-year-old Fan Battling Bone Cancer

Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil once again proved why he's one of the nicest guys in world football after responding to a fan suffering from bone cancer. The Gunners midfielder conducted a Twitter Q&A session with his fans on Wednesday and then took time to respond to Twitter user Gary Howes, whose nine-year-old daughter, Yasmin, is suffering from bone cancer. Mesut Ozil also hinted that he might drop in to visit Yasmin at the Oxford Children's cancer ward in the near future.

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil hints at visiting nine-year-old cancer patient Yasmin

On Wednesday, Mesut Ozil took to Twitter to announce to his 29.4 million followers that he will be conducting a Twitter Q&A and fans can send in their questions with the hashtag #AskMesut. Gary Howes used the opportunity to request Ozil to pay a visit to his nine-year-old daughter Yasmin, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Oxford Children's cancer ward. Not only did Ozil acknowledge Gary's message but the Arsenal star also revealed that he will be praying for Yasmin's speedy recovery. The Arsenal playmaker then asked Gary to keep in touch with him, hinting that he would try and meet Yasmin and spend some time with her in the hospital.

I’m praying for your Yasmin, Gary. 🤲🏼❤️ Hope she recovers real quick. Stay strong and keep smiling! All the best to your family! Let's keep in touch over private message, Gary … #AskMesut https://t.co/151BBNs9og — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) September 9, 2020

Mesut Ozil Twitter Q&A session: Arsenal star mocks rivals Spurs

Along with answering questions about his fondest memories at Real Madrid, the best defender he played against and the best player he has played alongside, Ozil couldn't resist a sly dig at Arsenal's arch-rivals, Tottenham. One fan used #AskMesut and quizzed Ozil on his loyalty towards Arsenal: "Would you rather retire or play for Tottenham?", asked Jimmy Chilides. Ozil's response sent a number of Gunners fans into pandemonium as he said: "If I don't want to win trophies, Ill join Tottenham," mocking Spurs for their 12-year trophy drought.

I’m fit & ready and doing my best. Unfortunately it’s not in my hands to decide about the squad on the weekend. We will see! #AskMesut https://t.co/E64eUzsr7j — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) September 9, 2020

Mesut Ozil transfer news: Gunners star fit and ready to play against Fulham in season opener

During Mesut Ozil's Twitter Q&A session, one fan asked whether the 31-year-old is fit enough to play Arsenal's season opener against Fulham on Saturday. Ozil responded by stating that he is fit and ready to start but it's not in his power to decide the team for the weekend. Earlier this summer, Ozil was linked with a move to Turkish club Fenerbache but it appears that the World Cup winner will stay put at the Emirates for the upcoming season. Ozil didn't feature for the Gunners in any of their post-lockdown fixtures last season with rumours claiming that the German was on the verge of an Arsenal exit

