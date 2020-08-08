Willian 'upset And Offended' With Manner In Which Chelsea Has Treated Him Off Late?

Premier League ace Willian is tipped to join Arsenal as he has refused to extend his contract with Chelsea. Apparently, the 31-year-old is unhappy with the way Chelsea has treated him while offering him a new contract. As reported by ESPN, Willian has been feeling 'upset and offended' seeing his 7-year spell at Chelsea ending in a bitter way. Reports suggest that Willian wanted a 3-year extension with Chelsea but was instead offered a 'take it or leave it' option from director Marina Granovskaia before the coronavirus pandemic suspended the game.

Willian is 'upset and offended' with how Chelsea have ended his Stamford Bridge career after facing a 'take it or leave it offer from Marina Granovskaia' - as he agrees three-year Arsenal contract. According to ESPN.

Football transfer news: Willian wanted a bigger contract

As reported by Daily Mail, Willian was expecting that Chelsea will fulfil his demands post the lockdown. However, the club and player couldn't reach an agreement as Chelsea were seemingly not ready to match Willian's expectations. Chelsea's city rivals Arsenal took advantage of the situation and is now trying to poach the Brazilian winger for free. Willian will reportedly earn £100,000-a-week at Arsenal, which sounds like a fitting deal for the 31-year-old. As reported by Sports Mail, Arsenal have offered Willian a three-year-deal with an option to extend the same for a year.

Football Transfer news: Frank Lampard wanted Willian to stay

DailyMail further reports that Frank Lampard was keen on retaining Willian's services at the Bridge. As reported, Frank Lampard personally asked Chelsea's board to match Willian's expectations. The 42-year-old manager ranks Willian very highly as the winger has emerged very prolifically for Chelsea since the league restarted post the pandemic. However, Chelsea's board remained firm on their decision of offering experienced players a short-term contract same as other European giants like Real Madrid.

It is reported that Willian wants to continue staying in London with his family being settled in England. Arsenal, on the other hand, are in search of an experienced player to lead them in front alongside Aubameyang. Willian has scored a total of 63 goals and provided 62 assists since he arrived at Chelsea in 2013 from Shakhtar Donetsk. Willian went on to win two Premier Leagues, the Europa League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup during his 7-year trophy-laden career at Chelsea.

