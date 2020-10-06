How Arsenal Infuriated Atletico, Man City By Going Behind Their Backs For Partey, Arteta

Arsenal were able to conduct a stunning piece of business just before the transfer window ended as the Gunners snapped up Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid. The north London outfit triggered Thomas Partey's release clause and spent around £52.5m (€58m) on the services of the Ghanaian midfielder to sign him on a five-year contract. However, it seems that Arsenal's methods of conducting business have infuriated the Rojiblancos, who are no longer keen on dealing with the English side in the near future as the Gunners failed to give them any notice over their intention of activating Partey’s release clause.

Atletico Madrid furious left furious with Arsenal over Thomas Partey transfer

According to reports from The Athletic, Atletico Madrid are now 'furious’ with Arsenal as the Gunners failed to give them any notice over their interest in Thomas Party with a source claiming that the partnership between the two clubs is now ‘irreparable’. It is believed that Arsenal hadn't informed Atletico of their interest in signing Partey and directly proposed their bid to LaLiga. The rules in Spain state that a club simply has to deposit a player's release clause at the LaLiga headquarters for the signature of a player but Atleti feel as though Arsenal and the player should have informed them over what they had planned.

Although Arsenal haven't done anything wrong, clubs consider it courtesy to keep everyone in the loop regarding these deals. However, due to Arsenal's shrewd business, Atletico Madrid were given no time to find a suitable replacement for the 27-year-old, who left the club with barely half an hour remaining till the end of the transfer window. Arsenal also sweetened the deal for Partey by offering him a £260,000-a-week wages, four times more than what he earned in the Spanish capital.

Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira joined Atletico Madrid on loan as well just before the transfer window slammed shut. Atletico Madrid have the option of signing the 24-year-old on a permanent basis next summer but are unlikely to do so after their "falling out" with Arsenal. However, Atleti aren't the only club furious with Arsenal as Man City were also left shell-shocked by the Gunners when they approached Mikel Arteta to take up the managerial role at the club.

How Arsenal went behind Man City's back to land Mikel Arteta

Back in December 2019, Arsenal had approached Mikel Arteta, who was Pep Guardiola's assistant at Man City at the time, to take up the role as head coach at the Emirates. Reports from The Telegraph claimed that Man City had been left ‘annoyed’ by Arsenal's approach as senior executives from the club didn't take the opportunity to speak to the 37-year-old assistant coach following the meeting between the two sides that ended in a 3-0 win for the Cityzens. Instead, the senior executives at Arsenal travelled to Manchester the next day and held talks with Arteta at his house.

Although Man City boss Pep Guardiola had no problem with Arteta leaving his side, the Catalan felt that it was simple courtesy for a club to inform them about interest in their staff. Arteta was appointed as Arsenal manager later in December and has already helped the club to the FA Cup and Community Shield triumph.

