Thomas Partey Salary: How Much Will The Ghanaian Midfielder Earn Per Week At Arsenal?

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal were able to complete a transfer deadline day deal for midfielder Thomas Partey, who joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid on Monday. Partey completed his medical at Arsenal only hours before the transfer window shut as the North London giants triggered his £45 million (€50m) release clause. Partey has reportedly signed a four-year contract with an option for another year at the Emirates but a number of fans are curious to know how much the 27-year-old is being paid at Arsenal, who already have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Willian on steep wage bills.

Arsenal transfer news: Thomas Partey to Arsenal confirmed only hours before transfer deadline day

On Monday, Arsenal announced the arrival of their newest member at the club, Thomas Partey. The deadline day transfer for Partey took place after the Gunners reportedly agreed to pay Atletico Madrid's £45 million (€50m) asking price. Partey's arrival at Arsenal made him the club's fifth big-name acquisition of the summer after Gabriel, William Saliba, Pablo Mari and Willian.

Thomas Partey salary at Arsenal: Partey's contract to make midfielder one of the highest earners at Arsenal?

According to reports from ESPN, Partey has signed a four-year contract with an option to extend his stay at Arsenal for another year. With his Arsenal contract, Partey will reportedly pocket a whopping £260,000-a-week, which is four times more than what he earned at Atletico Madrid. If these reports are true, Partey is set to become the third-highest earner at Arsenal.

Arsenal wage bill: Top earners at Arsenal

Despite the pandemic, most fans have found it strange that Arsenal are still willing to offer players bumper deals on high-wage rates. Reports from the Daily Mail claim that Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is the highest-earner in the Premier League, pocketing over £350k-a-week after signing a new deal last month. Arsenal's second-highest earner is World Cup winner Mesut Ozil, who also earns around £350k-a-week.

Arsenal signed Willian from Chelsea this summer on a free transfer and the Brazilian reportedly earns around £220k-a-week. Alexandre Lacazette is on a £182k-a-week deal while club-record signing Nicolas Pepe rakes in about £140k-a-week. David Luiz is next on the list, with the Brazilian earning around £125k-a-week, while Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin takes home around £110k-a-week.

Arsenal transfer news: Departures on transfer deadline day

Partey's arrival at the Emirates paved the way for Lucas Torreira to join Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal. However, the Rojiblancos will have the option of purchasing the Uruguayan midfielder on a permanent deal next year. French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi also joined Hertha Berlin on a loan deal before the transfer window closed.

Image Credits - Thomas Partey Instagram