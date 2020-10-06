Thomas Partey Shirt Number Revealed As New Arsenal Signing Misses Out On Dream Option

The Thomas Partey saga has finally come to an end after months of speculation. The Ghana international has joined the Gunners on a long term deal after Arsenal triggered and agreed to pay his release clause in full. Atletico Madrid had earlier insisted that Thomas Partey was not for sale and tried to sign him to a new contract.

Arsenal have been long trying to negotiate a deal with Atletico Madrid but no agreement was forthcoming. The Gunners then chose to take the simple route by meeting Thomas Partey's release clause. As per LaLiga rules, meeting a release clause effectively bypasses negotiations with the selling club. Shortly before the closing of the transfer window, LaLiga confirmed to Atletico Madrid that Arsenal had paid his release clause in its entirety.

Also Read | Solskjaer Could Be SACKED And Replaced By Pochettino If Results Don't Improve This Year

Partey to Arsenal: Thomas Partey shirt number revealed

Thomas Partey will be given the No. 18 shirt as his preferred number is currently with Sokratis. Fans were hoping that he would be given the No. 5 shirt but with Sokratis Papastathopoulos staying at Arsenal, Partey will now down Arsenal's No. 18.

Thank you for the memories Sokratis but it's time to vacate the number 5 jersey for Thomas Partey — AB (@abhiz30) October 5, 2020

Thomas Partey was impressive for Atletico Madrid last season as they finished third in LaLiga and as well as getting to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Speaking to Arsenal's media department, head coach Miikel Arteta was delighted and said: "We have been watching Thomas for a while, so we’re now delighted to add such a high-quality player to our squad. He is a dynamic midfielder with great energy. He brings a lot of experience from a top club that has competed at the highest level in LaLiga and the Champions League for several years.”

New to Emirates Stadium for 20/21...



🔴⚪️ 𝗧𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗔𝗦 𝟭𝟴 ⚪️🔴 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 5, 2020

Also Read | Man United Signs Cavani, Arsenal Adds Partey On Deadline Day

Arsenal transfer news: Partey signed in the nick of time, Guendouzi, Torreira head out

While Arsenal scrambled to complete the signing of Thomas Partey on deadline day, they were also a busy club in terms of outgoings. Midfielder Lucas Torreira was shipped out on loan to Atletico Madrid on deadline day. Matteo Guendouzi, who fell out of favour under Mikel Arteta, was also loaned out to Hertha Berlin, who have effectively decided to replace Marjo Grujic with a similar style of player. Mesut Ozil, Sokratis and Sead Kolasinac are all set to stay at the club, at least until January.

Also Read | Atlético Loses Partey; Barcelona Unable To Boost Squad

Also Read | Sergio Romero's Wife SLAMS Man United On Instagram For Not Letting Him Leave For Everton

Image credits: Arsenal.com