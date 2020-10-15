Bollywood Fan Mesut Ozil Gets Birthday Wishes From Premier League India, Fans React

Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil celebrates his 32nd birthday on Thursday, October 15. The German midfielder, who will be out of contract next summer at Arsenal, has been receiving wishes on his birthday. Ozil, who happens to be a huge fan of Indian film industry Bollywood received a special greeting from the official Twitter handle of Premier League India.

Premier League India's throwback video on Mesut Ozil's birthday

The official Twitter handle of Premier League India tweeted a throwback video of Mesut Ozil when he spoke about his love for India, while also sending out warm greetings on his birthday. In the video, the 2014 World Cup winner goes on to greet his Indian fans with the traditional namaste, gesturing with his hands folded. Namaste is the common way of greeting in India.

Happy Birthday, @MesutOzil1088! #Throwback to this interview where the @Arsenal midfielder talks about his love for 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TQKhdhzcty — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) October 15, 2020

The former Real Madrid man introduces himself with a leading Bollywood actor's famous dialogue Naam toh suna hi hoga. Indeed, Mesut Ozil enjoys a massive fan following in India. The love for the Gunners' star could be comprehended from the fact that a couple in the south Indian state of Kerala named their child after Mesut Ozil.

On being quizzed about his thoughts on the same, Mesut Ozil confirmed that he had heard about the report. He wished the family every happiness in the future. The midfielder claimed that it was indeed a moment of happiness to know the love for him in India.

Mesut Ozil meets Bollywood star Ranveer Singh

Mesut Ozil has Turkish roots. And Bollywood enjoys a massive following in the transcontinental country. Mesut Ozil, like another Bollywood fan, confirms that he grew up watching Indian movies. He further speaks on his dream of meeting the Bollywood superstars. His dream did come to life when he met actor Ranveer Singh, who is a prominent figure in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh is a huge Arsenal fan and has attended several games at the Emirates over the years.

Mesut Ozil was also asked if he would ever appear in a Bollywood movie if given the opportunity. The German midfielder claims that he lacks acting skills and a Bollywood cameo would indeed be a bad idea for him. However, he goes on to insist that he would want to visit India and meet the film stars once.

Fans react to Premier League India's video on Mesut Ozil's birthday

Happy birthday , I miss you on pitch — Akerele Akinkunmi (@AkereleAkinkun5) October 15, 2020

Arsenal is wasting his talent. What a small club! Happy Birthday @MesutOzil1088 🙏. I pray you will get some game time this season. — The Berks👒 (@TheBerks100) October 15, 2020

Happy born day king of assist — Chengetai S Chaza (@chengetai_s) October 15, 2020

OZIL ❤️ — Arsenal India 🇮🇳 (@ArsenalIndians) October 15, 2020

Happy Birthday @MezutOzil1088 .. may you find a team worthy of your talent ! — Sports Marvel- EPL (@SportsMarvel1) October 15, 2020

Image courtesy: Mesut Ozil Instagram