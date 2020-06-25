Mesut Ozil Slammed As ‘an Absolute Disgrace’ And ‘a Bad Smell’ By Former Chelsea Star

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has received severe backlash for his off-the-field antiques during the ongoing season. The German midfield maestro, who was backed to lead Arsenal to glory, has failed to live up to the hype in recent seasons. Ozil fell down the pecking order under Unai Emery and while Mikel Arteta initially turned to him for a streak of creativity in his midfield, Ozil slowly found himself fading out of the lineup. Now, former Chelsea star Chris Sutton has slammed Ozil, calling him a disgrace.

Former Chelsea star Sutton labels Mesut Ozil a disgrace

Mesut Ozil is yet to play for Arsenal since the return of the Premier League after a 100-day hiatus. Although he made it to the bench against Brighton, his absence from the squad to play Manchester City has raised many eyebrows, with fans calling the midfielder out for his unacceptable attitude. Former Chelsea star Chris Sutton, while speaking to BBC's Football Daily Podcast revealed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta criticised Ozil's attitude in training.

The former Chelsea star, while pointing to the fact Mesut Ozil earns £350,000 ($435,500) every week, called him 'an absolute disgrace' and 'a bad smell' at the club. He claimed that the German No. 10 has become a nightmare for Arteta. He further asserted that the club has been spending an exorbitant amount on a player who is not committed to the club's beliefs. He slammed Ozil saying that he owes much more to the club and not the other way round.

Mesut Ozil's contract with Arsenal runs until 2021

Mesut Ozil's contract with Arsenal runs until 2021. Although there has been no approach from the Gunners to extend his stay beyond 2021, the player is reportedly happy at the club. However, ESPN reports that the club is looking to get rid of Ozil in the summer transfer window.

Mesut Ozil's poor stats for Arsenal this season

Mesut Ozil has made a total of 23 appearances for the Gunners this season, managing 1,812 minutes across all competitions. He has scored just one goal this season, while also bagging a meagre number of assists - three. Such has been Ozil's fall from grace that Newcastle's injury-mired Andy Carroll has the same number of assists in his last eight Premier League appearances as Mesut Ozil has in his last two season. To add to this, multiple reports have claimed that Arteta left Ozil on the bench against Brighton because he was left unimpressed with his attitude in training.

Image courtesy: Mesut Ozil Twitter