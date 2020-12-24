Mesut Ozil Hopes To Help Arsenal Amid On-field Struggle, Calls Every Player 'frustrated'

Premier League outfit Arsenal have been struggling on the field ever since the start of the current campaign, languishing closer to the relegation zone in the competition. As pressure mounts on manager Mikel Arteta and his men following their exit from the Carabao Cup, club outcast Mesut Ozil has revealed that every player of the squad is frustrated at the moment, even as he looks to help the team if the manager agrees.

Ozil Twitter Q&A: Midfielder speaks on team's unimpressive form

It’s a very difficult time for everyone around the club – not just for me. The situation is frustrating for everyone. Of course I would wish I could help the team especially right now, but as long as I don’t get the chance I just hope that we get better results very soon again. https://t.co/hEplnf75m3 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 23, 2020

Ozil was candid with his fans on Twitter, as several of his followers fired in their questions using the hashtag #AskMesut. The German midfielder, who has been shuttered out of the Premier League and Europe League squads by Arteta, has been very active on social media, often interacting with the fans during the Gunners’ games.

And fans were quick in sending out some stern questions for the former Real Madrid superstar. One question, in particular, which caught attraction was related to the player’s happiness at the club. And Ozil was quick to suggest that the club’s current situation is indeed a difficult time for every player and not just him solely.

Ozil Twitter Q&A: Ozil claims every Arsenal player is frustrated

I would say Zinedine Zidane – but that would have been difficult as we’re both No. 10 😁 Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires, Ridvan Dilmen & Gigi Buffon maybe – they are also great human beings outside the pitch. https://t.co/Fi7eOs6nBd — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 23, 2020

Ozil went on to claim that the situation has left every player frustrated. Extending a helping hand to Arteta, the Arsenal outcast insisted he was willing to help whenever the manager agrees. “But as long as I don’t get the chance, I just hope that we get better results very soon again.” Following the response with another tweet, the 32-year-old urged the Gunners’ to stay positive.

Ozil contract ends at the end of the season

❤️@MatteoGuendouzi - I'm sure he will be a big football player one day! https://t.co/inK6WNRVUh — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 23, 2020

Arsenal have struggled for fine form since the start of the season with the club languishing at the 15th spot in the Premier League. Being closer to the relegation zone than to league leaders Liverpool goes on to suggest the extent of the crisis at the Emirates. Besides, Ozil sees off his contract at the end of the season with Major League Soccer (MLS) being reported as his destination, while some reports have also linked him with a move to Turkish outfit Fenerbahce.

