Michail Antonio Caught On Camera Poking Fun At Pogba's Handball; Man United Star Furious

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was left fuming after West Ham striker Michail Antonio was caught on camera poking fun at the Pogba handball. Antonio has been in fine form post-lockdown and has been instrumental in guiding the Hammers to Premier League safety. He also scored from the penalty spot to put them in front at Old Trafford this week. Man United equalised later through Mason Greenwood, and the Man United vs West Ham result moved the Red Devils to third in the Premier League standings.

Man United vs West Ham: Michail Antonio mocks Pogba handball, United star furious

Paul Pogba drew the ire of Man United fans and critics after his handball resulted in a penalty which handed West Ham the lead at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The Pogba handball incident occurred on the cusp of the half-time whistle, with the French midfielder saving his face from a ferocious shot by Declan Rice. The resultant penalty was comfortably tucked in by Michail Antonio, who equalled Raheem Sterling for most goals post-lockdown. Michail Antonio wasn't done yet and was captured mocking the Pogba handball incident before the restart.

Michail Antonio and Bruno joking about Pogba’s handball.



Look at Pogba’s face... he is not happy 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/WpJhWTB25c — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 22, 2020

The 2018 World Cup winner was far from pleased with the West Ham striker's antics and looked on furiously waiting for the game to resume. Michail Antonio's penalty was not enough for the Hammers, with teenage sensation Mason Greenwood equalising for the hosts. The Man United vs West Ham game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side moving up to third in the Premier League standings. The result also secured Michail Antonio and West Ham's place in the Premier League next season as they mathematically avoided relegation with a point at Old Trafford.

Top 4 battle down to the wire with Man United vs Leicester City clash on the final day

The Man United vs West Ham result, followed by fellow Champions League chasers Chelsea's loss to Liverpool meant that Solskjaer's remained third in the Premier League standings before their Matchday 38 trip to the King Power. Leicester City are themselves in contention for a place in the Champions League and are only a point off Man United and Chelsea. A win/draw against Man United coupled with a defeat for the Blues would mean that Brendan Rodgers' side will play Champions League football next season. A defeat could see them lose out on a place in the top four but they can still qualify for the UCL if the Red Devils win the Europa League.

(Image Courtesy: Premier League Twitter, Manchester United Instagram)