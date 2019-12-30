Petition To Halt Use Of VAR In Premier League Reaches 2000 Signatures

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology has been controversial since the time of its introduction in football. However, the technology has raised questions over its alleged use in the Premier League. This has compelled some fans to launch a signature campaign against VAR.

VAR was introduced in the Premier League this season and it has become one of the most controversial talking points. Around 2000 people have signed the petition which seeks to get rid of the technology. Twitteratti also unleashed their anger with hashtag #varout trending on Twitter.

Match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers was marred by controversy

The match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers was marred by controversy as two VAR calls, deemed as controversial, favoured Jurgen Klopp’s side. In the first instance, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk’s reported hand-ball was ruled against the Wolves.

Another instance saw a goal ruled as offside for Wolves. This compelled many Premier League fans to criticise the technology and saw ‘LiVARpool’ trending on Twitter. Some feel that the technology has favoured Liverpool on many instances.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expected further improvement in VAR

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had also criticised VAR after their match against Sheffield United. The Spanish tactician expected further improvement in the use of technology from next season. Guardiola believed that VAR had created confusion almost every week during the games.

Jose Mourinho had criticised VAR after defeat against Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho is furious with the VAR decision which saw Spurs attacker Heung-Min Son sent off:



🗣"I hope Rüdiger recovers from the broken ribs, for sure he will have some broken ribs".



[@FootballDaily]#THFC #COYS #TOTCHEpic.twitter.com/rTtd0rkK9W — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) December 22, 2019

After the match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, Jose Mourinho had expressed his frustration on VAR. He stated that VAR referee Paul Tierney got the decision of dismissing Heung-Min Son wrong.

He asserted that VAR was changing its characteristics and was killing the best league in the world. The on-field referee Anthony Taylor made the call that it wasn't a red card for Son but the decision was overturned by VAR.

