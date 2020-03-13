Mikel Arteta Thanks Fans For Support After Testing Covid-19 Positive, Lauds PL's Decision

After being tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta on Friday issued his first statement. Taking to Twitter, Arteta thanked everyone for their words and support and stated that he felt better already. The Arsenal Coach also appreciated the Premier League's decision to suspend matches till April 3 and labelled it as the 'right decision.'

Furthermore, Arteta also added that everyone's health is all that matters at present and we should all protect each other by following the guidelines. Here is Arteta's tweet:

Thanks for your words and support.Feeling better already.We’re all facing a huge & unprecedented challenge.Everyone’s health is all that matters right now.Protect each other by following the guidelines & we’ll come through this together.Well done PL for making the right decisions pic.twitter.com/0rnwHmQWha — Mikel Arteta (@m8arteta) March 13, 2020

Coronavirus impacts football leagues

The Premier League and the Champions League were both suspended Friday as the chaos stemming from the coronavirus outbreak continues to impact soccer. Earlier in the day, Germany's Bundesliga also suspended all matches till April 2.

READ | Coronavirus In France: Ligue 1, Ligue 2 Games Suspended After Covid-19 Crisis

Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have also been put under suspension until further notice. The recent coronavirus outbreak in the world has affected all the leagues around Europe and it's just a matter of time till all the leagues in Europe get suspended. Serie A and LaLiga have already announced the suspensions of their respective leagues.

Matches in England will be stopped until at least April 3 after five Premier League clubs said some players or staff were in self-isolation. Apart from Arteta, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has also tested positive.

READ | Premier League Suspended: Aston Villa Donating 850 Lunch Boxes Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Aston Villa's warm gesture

However, football finds a way to keep spirits up in England and one such incident related to Aston Villa recently took place due to the suspension of the league. Aston Villa was ready to take on Chelsea on Matchday 30 in the Premier League this weekend. The match, however, won't go ahead due to the suspension. But, Aston Villa have found a way to make most of the situation. Aston Villa have decided to donate the food which was prepared for the match to the homeless people around Villa Park.

READ | Paulo Dybala Confirms He Is Under Isolation But Not Infected By Coronavirus

READ | Premier League, Champions League Call Off Matches