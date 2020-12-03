Milan Vs Celtic Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Preview

Stefano Pioli's AC Milan will host Neil Lennon's Celtic at the San Siro for their matchday 5 Europa League clash on Thursday, December 3. The Group H game between Milan and Celtic is scheduled to kick off at 6:55 pm local time (11:25 pm IST). Here's a look at the Milan vs Celtic team news, Milan vs Celtic live stream details and our Milan vs Celtic prediction ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter.

Milan vs Celtic prediction and match preview

AC Milan are currently in second place in their Group H Europa League standings with seven points from four games, just one point behind the leaders of the group, Lille. The Rossoneri are still at the top of the Serie A table but have taken just one point from their last two games in Europe. Milan suffered a 3-1 defeat and were then held to a 1-1 draw against Lille on matchday 3 and 4, respectively.

On the other hand, Celtic are at the bottom of the group with just one point from their four games. The Scottish giants have had a disastrous Europa League campaign and have no way of qualifying into the next stage of the competition. However, Nel Lennon's men will still be hoping to get their first win in Europe this season while playing the rest of the tournament to salvage some pride.

Stefano Pioli's men will be hoping to return to winning ways, and given that Celtic have no way of progressing through to the next round, our Milan vs Celtic prediction is a 3-1 win for Milan.

Milan vs Celtic team news, injuries and suspensions

For Milan, talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still out injured and won't feature for the hosts. Samu Castillejo and Rafael Leao are also injured and have been ruled out. Ante Rebic is expected to lead the attack for Milan.

💬 NL: “Elyounoussi won’t travel. Duffy’s having his knee assessed, he picked up a knock today so we’ll see how he is. I’ll still put a strong team out and give some players some much needed game time as well.”



More from the manager ahead of #MILCEL soon on YouTube 💻 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 2, 2020

For Celtic, star man James Forrest is still out after ankle surgery and will not return for the game against Milan. Mohamed Elyounoussi is also ruled out. Odsonne Edouard is likely to start in attack for the visitors.

Europa League live: How to watch Milan vs Celtic live in India?

In India, the Milan vs Celtic live telecast will be available on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD (11:25 pm IST). The Milan vs Celtic live stream will be made available on SonyLIV. Fans can also keep updated with the live scores on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Celtic, AC Milan Twitter