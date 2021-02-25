Milan Vs Crvena Zvezda Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live

Seria A giants AC Milan will take on Serbian outfit Crvena Zvezda in the second leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie. The match will be played at the San Siro and will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Friday, February 26. Here's a look at where to watch Milan vs Crvena Zvezda live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

Milan vs Crvena Zvezda prediction and preview

Crvena Zvezda, more commonly known as Red Star Belgrade, have been in fine form and are unbeaten in their last five league games. The Serbian outfit was at its very best in the first leg, clinching a 2-2 draw, despite being a man down after Milan Rodic was sent off in the 77th minute. The visitors have a stern test when they travel to San Siro, with Milan being dominant at home under coach Stefano Pioli.

AC Milan meanwhile are currently second in Serie A, four points off leaders and arch-rivals Inter Milan. The Rossoneri will be disappointed not to have put the tie to bed last time out, but their two away goals should put them in good stead ahead of the tie at home. Milan are genuine favourites for the clash despite being winless in their last three games, but Belgrade can spring a surprise or two like they did last time.

Milan vs Crvena Zvezda team news

AC Milan are likely to field Soualiho Meite over Sandro Tonali with Ismael Bennacer still out injured. Pierre Kalulu should come in on the right and Fikayo Tomori in the middle of the Milan defence with Davide Calabria and Simon Kjaer likely to drop out. Ante Rebic is expected to start, with neither Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mario Mandzukic expected to lead the line. As for Red Star, Milan Rodic is suspended, while top scorer Aleksandar Katai remains unavailable due to injury. Veljko Nikolic meanwhile could return to the squad having played at the weekend.

Milan vs Crvena Zvezda team news: Predicted line-ups

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Meite, Kessie; Castillejo, Krunic, Leao; Rebic

Crvena Zvezda: Borjan; Milunovic, Pankov, Degenek; Gobeljic, Kanga, Petrovic, Gajic; Ben Nabouhane, Ivanic; Pavkov

Europa League India: Milan vs Crvena Zvezda live stream

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Europa League in India and will be airing the live telecast of the Milan vs Crvena Zvezda game on Friday, February 26, 1:30 PM IST. For those who want to watch the Milan vs Crvena Zvezda live stream online, they can do so by logging in to SonyLIV. Fans can also keep a track of the latest updates by following the teams on social media.

(Image Courtesy: AC Milan Twitter)