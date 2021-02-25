Arsenal Forward Lacazette Shows Off Minion-style Despicable Me Boots; Watch

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette will be sporting special boots ahead of the crunch clash against Benfica in the Europa League. The Gunners' campaign hangs in the balance as they host the Portuguese outfit after a 1-1 draw last week. With their Premier League campaign in tatters, the Europa League is Mikel Arteta's only solace that offers Champions League qualification.

Lacazette Despicable Me shoes: Arsenal striker shows off new boots ahead of crunch tie

Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette has shown off his new Despicable Me style 'MinionzetteS' football boots. The French international's new kicks are predominantly a 'tie-dye' blue, inspired by the colour of the Gunners' current third kit. The Lacazette minion boots take great inspiration from the Despicable Me films, each featuring a 'minion' performing one of Lacazette's famous goal celebrations. The rather bold design features the slogan 'Trust the Process' which has been made famous in sport by the Philadelphia 76ers.

The NBA franchise had played at the O2 Arena in London back in 2018 when Lacazette and fellow French international Antoine Griezmann attended the game. 76ers star and MVP candidate Joel Embiid had revealed that he was always an Arsenal fan because he is "big on French people". Embiid had also attended a 0-0 draw between Chelsea and Arsenal shortly before the O2 game, along with former teammate Markelle Fultz.

'Trust the process' is something that has been echoed by Arsenal fans, despite the tumultuous campaign under coach Mikel Arteta. The Gunners are 11th in the Premier League standings, 11 points off fourth-placed West Ham United. Arteta has been tasked with a long term rebuild, and Champions League qualification has taken a backseat so far. Lacazette has entered the final 18 months of his contract, and the Frenchman is unlikely to be part of the manager's long-term plans. The 29-year-old has made 21 appearances this season, scoring eight goals and assisting two more.

Arsenal vs Benfica live

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Europa League in India and will be airing the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Benfica game on Thursday, February 25, 11:25 PM IST. For those who want to watch the Arsenal vs Benfica live stream online, they can do so by logging in to SonyLIV. Fans can also keep a track of the latest updates by following the teams on social media.

