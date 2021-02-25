Man United Vs Real Sociedad Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live

Premier League giants Man United will take on Real Sociedad in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 tie on Thursday night. The match will be played at Old Trafford and will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Friday, February 26. Here's a look at where to watch Man United vs Real Sociedad live in India, team news and our prediction for the same.

Man United vs Real Sociedad prediction and preview

Manchester United return to Old Trafford with a comfortable 4-0 away win at Turin in the first leg and progression should be a formality when they host La Real on Thursday night. The Red Devils followed it up with a stellar 3-1 win over Newcastle and look set to clinch yet another win at home. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are unbeaten in their last seven games and the Europa League presents a perfect opportunity for the Premier League giants to end their silverware drought.

As for Real Sociedad, Imanol Alguacil's men only just scraped by in their Europa League group and their continental journey seems to head towards an exit unless they can mirror Barcelona's remontada. La Real were considered genuine contenders for the LaLiga title in the first half of the season but struggled to keep pace with the big guns while juggling domestic and European commitments. The LaLiga side is better than the first leg 4-0 defeat suggests but its players will find it hard to grab a consolation win.

Man United vs Real Sociedad team news

Paul Pogba and Phil Jones are definitely out for Man United, while Solskjaer confirmed at his pre-match press conference that Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek will be unavailable for the second leg as they continue to nurse their injuries. With a comfortable 4-0 lead in the bag, the Red Devils could rotate their side for the game, with the likes of Juan Mata, Daniel James and Dean Henderson likely to get a look in. As for Real Sociedad, Robin Le Normand is banned for an accumulation of bookings, while Joseba Zaldua was taken off with a hamstring injury. Adnan Januzaj struggled against Man United last time out and could make way for Portu who scored at the weekend.

Man United vs Real Sociedad team news: Predicted line-ups

Man United: Henderson; Williams, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Telles; Fred, Matic; James, Mata, Rashford; Greenwood

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Sagnan, Monreal; Zubimendi, Merino, Zubeldia; Portu, Isak, Oyarzabal

Man United vs Real Sociedad live stream

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Europa League in India and will be airing the live telecast of the Man United vs Real Sociedad game on Friday, February 26, 1:30 PM IST. For those who want to watch the Man United vs Real Sociedad live stream online, they can do so by logging in to SonyLIV. Fans can also keep a track of the latest updates by following the teams on social media.

(Image Courtesy: Man United, Real Sociedad Twitter)