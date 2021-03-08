Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic Set To Make Stunning Sweden Return Ahead Of Euro 2020: Reports

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to be recalled by the Sweden national team five years after his international retirement, according to reports. The veteran forward, who is currently 39, has been vocal about his desire to pull on the yellow shirt once again and Sweden's head coach, Janne Andersson, is reportedly open to the idea of recalling Ibrahimovic to the national squad. Ibrahimovic has scored 14 goals in 14 Serie A games this season, leading Milan to a Scudetto challenge with Inter and Juventus.

ALSO READ: Joan Laporta's Inappropriate "Joke" Stirs Controversy On Barcelona Election Day

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to come out of retirement for Sweden's Euro 2020 campaign?

Earlier on Sunday, reports from Sweden revealed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to make a stunning comeback to the national team set-up. Ibrahimovic retired from international football soon after Sweden's Euro 2016 campaign. The star forward's return to the Swedish national team has been under discussion for several months, according to FotbollDirekt, but has not been confirmed by the Swedish Football Association.

Rumours suggest Zlatan Ibrahimovic could come out of retirement to play for Sweden at EURO 2020 👀🇸🇪



Would be class! pic.twitter.com/ECSY4NwZ8p — Football Super Tips (@FootySuperTips) March 6, 2021

ALSO READ: Man United Set To Sign New £70 Million Shirt Sponsor Deal With Chevrolet Contract Expiring

Janne Andersson's Sweden have qualified for the delayed Euro 2020, which is scheduled to be played later this year in June. Ibrahimovic's recent form for Milan, however, has raised the possibility of the striker returning to the fold for his national team. In total, Zlatan has scored 16 goals in 21 appearances for the Rossoneri this season, lifting them to second in the Serie A standings and qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Election Results: Carles Puyol Congratulates New FCB President Joan Laporta

Although Ibrahimovic is currently recovering from a thigh injury, reports suggest that he will be called up to the Sweden squad for their upcoming World Cup Qualifiers. Sweden will take on Georgia and Kosovo, while they will also play a friendly against Estonia this month.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retirement and international stats

It was back in 2016 that Zlatan announced his retirement from international football. His last appearance in a Sweden jersey came in a 1-0 defeat against Belgium in the Euro 2016 group stage. However, the four-time Ligue 1 winner is still Sweden's all-time top goalscorer with 62 goals in 116 appearances.

Although there was a brief flirtation with a return for the 2018 World Cup it never came to pass. In November 2020, amid his rich vein of goalscoring form for AC Milan, Ibrahimovic teased fans on social media after posing an image of himself in a Swedish jersey. He captioned the post, "Long time no see", but later revealed that the post was only to "irritate" people in his native.

ALSO READ: Tottenham’s Harry Kane And Son Heung-min Break PL Goal Scoring Record In Palace Rout

Image Credits -