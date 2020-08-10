Minerva Academy Take Over Delhi FC; Ranjit Bajaj Set To Run The Show

Minerva Academy have ventured their way back into Indian football ownership after taking over at Delhi FC. Delhi FC ply their trade in the top division of the Delhi Soccer Association Senior Division. On Thursday, Minerva announced that Minerva Academy and Delhi FC have entered "a partnership with an aim to develop the sport in the national capital region" after their stint in I-League football.

Minerva Academy take over Delhi FC with controlling stake of 90%

Minerva Academy had earlier partnered with I-League outfit Minerva Punjab FC, which was renamed as Punjab FC last season with Round Glass taking over the club. Minerva Academy owner Ranjit Bajaj stepped away from Punjab FC and took back Minerva Academy to venture into the Delhi football scene. Delhi FC, powered by Minerva Academy, will promote local young talent and aspiring coaches and will also give locals an opportunity to work in the football industry. The partnership is aimed at opening new doors for football in the national capital region and Bajaj is set to run the show.

Speaking in a chat with News18, Minerva Academy's Ranjit Bajaj revealed his approach while entering Delhi football. Bajaj said that he will be hands-on and run the show completely. The Minerva Academy owner said he will be making Delhi trips weekly which will increase after the COVID-19 crisis. Ranjit Bajaj added that they will set up U-13, U-15 and U-18 academy and camps thereafter. He further stated that as director of Delhi FC and owner of the Minerva Academy they are focusing on concentrating on players from the age of 11 to the senior team and craft a clear pathway for both academies.

The Delhi FC team will be playing in the Delhi League and will be looking to play the I-League second division qualifiers next season. Ranjit Bajaj revealed that the club has already bought a whole building close to the ground which has 18 bedrooms. They have also entered into a tie-up with the Air Force Academy in Palam, from where food will be provided, meaning the club will not need to set up a mess. The complex has already begun the development of urinal facilities and fencing, while plans are in motion to build dressing rooms and dugouts.

Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran said that he has only had a brief conversation with Bajaj about how he is looking to take Delhi FC forward. Prabhakaran said Bajaj is looking to have more local players and will hold trials once the restrictions due to coronavirus ease down. The Football Delhi president speaking to News 18 said that while Delhi has at least two to three club takeovers every year, this time it is big news due to the involvement of Bajaj. He added that Bajaj's takeover is a good addition to Delhi football because of his experience and believes it will motivate other teams to add 'competitiveness' in the league.

(Image Courtesy: Minerva Academy Instagram)