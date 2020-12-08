Last Updated:

Mino Raiola Clients: Complete List Of Superstars Including Pogba, Haaland And Zlatan

Mino Raiola clients: The powerful super agent has a total of 70 footballers as his clients with big names including Pogba, Haaland, Zlatan, Lukaku and more.

Mino Raiola is well-known for being one of the most powerful football agents in the world. The 53-year old has a list of high-profile footballers including Man United's Paul Pogba, Dortmund's Erling Haaland and AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his clients. Raiola made a few bold comments over Pogba's future at Man United on Monday and has grabbed headlines of late. However, netizens have now been curious to know the entire list of players under Mino Raiola.

Mino Raiola comments on Paul Pogba's future at Man United

On Monday, Mino Raiola made headlines for his comments on Paul Pogba. Raiola claimed that Pogba's time at Man United was "over" and hinted that the 27-year-old won't be signing a contract extension with the Red Devils. He also urged the 20-time English champions to sell their club-record signing in the next transfer few windows or risk losing him for free in the summer of 2022. 

Raiola has initially helped Pogba make his move to Man United from Juventus in 2016 but also stated that the World Cup winner may consider a return to Turin, a place where he won four Serie A titles, in the near future. He also took a dig at United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and claimed that the Norwegian should focus on improving his own players at Old Trafford instead of speaking about his clients. 

Mino Raiola clients: All footballers under super agent

According to reports by Forbes, Mino Raiola has 70 clients. Here are the high-profile names under Mino Raiola as per Transfermarkt:

  1. Erling Haaland - Dortmund
  2. Paul Pogba - Manchester United
  3. Romelu Lukaku - Inter Milan
  4. Marco Verratti - PSG
  5. Henrikh Mkhitaryan - AS Roma
  6. Matthijs de Ligt - Juventus 
  7. Gianluigi Donnarumma - AC Milan
  8. Alessio Romagnoli - AC Milan
  9. Konstantinos Manolas - Napoli
  10. Moise Kean - Everton
  11. Marcus Thuram - Borussia Monchengladbach
  12. Donyell Malen - PSV Eindhoven
  13. Justin Kluivert - AS Roma
  14. Calvin Stengs - AZ Alkmaar
  15. Blaise Matuidi - Inter Miami
  16. Mario Balotelli - Monza
  17. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - AC Milan
  18. Hirving Lozano - Napoli
  19. Myron Boadu - AZ Alkmaar
  20. Alphonse Areola - Fulham
  21. Mohamed Ihattaren - PSV Eindhoven
  22. Diadié Samassékou - Hoffenheim
  23. Luca Pellegrini - Genoa
  24. Andrea Pinamonti - Inter Milan
  25. Ryan Gravenberch - Ajax
  26. Owen Wijndal - AZ Alkmaar
  27. Walter Benítez - NIce
  28. Pablo Rosario - PSV Eindhoven 
  29. Giacomo Bonaventura - Fiorentina
  30. Mohamed Fares - Lazio
  31. Kenny Tete - Fulham
  32. Mitchel Bakker - PSG
  33. Philippe Sandler - Man City
  34. Vangelis Pavlidis - Willem II Tilburg
  35. Brian Brobbey- Ajax
  36. Rodrigo Ely - Alaves
  37. Roberto Insigne - Benevento Calcio
  38. Camillo Ciano - Frosinone Calcio
  39. Derrick Luckassen - RSC Anderlecht
  40. João Paulo - Seattle Sounders FC
  41. Federico Macheda - Panathinaikos Athens
  42. Fabio Pisacane - Cagliari Calcio
  43. Marco Tumminello - Atalanta BC
  44. Luciano Narsingh - Feyenoord Rotterdam
  45. Vladimir Weiss - Slovan Bratislava
  46. Pantelis Chatzidiakos - AZ Alkmaar
  47. Alessandro Deiola - Spezia Calcio
  48. Alan Empereur - Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras
  49. Raúl Asencio - Delfino Pescara 
  50. Immanuel Pherai - PEC Zwolle
  51. Thomas Lam - PEC Zwolle
  52. Cedric Gondo - US Salernitana 1919
  53. Liam van Gelderen - Ajax Amsterdam U21
  54. Riccardo Calafiori - AS Roma
  55. Davide Merola - SS Arezzo
  56. Nicolò Armini - SS Lazio
  57. Alec Georgen - AJ Auxerre
  58. Ouasim Bouy - Leeds United
  59. Ricardo Kishna - ADO Den Haag
  60. Mattia Vitale - Frosinone Calcio
  61. Wesley - Juventus U-23
  62. Hicham Kanis - Renaissance Zemamra
  63. Gustavo Hebling - XV de Piracicaba
  64. Ahmed Camara - Opountios Martinou
  65. Vincenzo Tommasone - FC Matese
  66. Lorenzo Andriuoli - Union Villa Cassano
  67. Burak Kardes - Eendracht Termien
  68. Felipe Mattioni - Esporte Clube São José (RS) 
  69. Abdel Malek El Hasnaoui - OFC Oostzaan
  70. Franco Tongya - Juventus Primavera

