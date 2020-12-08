Mino Raiola Clients: Complete List Of Superstars Including Pogba, Haaland And Zlatan

Mino Raiola is well-known for being one of the most powerful football agents in the world. The 53-year old has a list of high-profile footballers including Man United's Paul Pogba, Dortmund's Erling Haaland and AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his clients. Raiola made a few bold comments over Pogba's future at Man United on Monday and has grabbed headlines of late. However, netizens have now been curious to know the entire list of players under Mino Raiola.

Mino Raiola comments on Paul Pogba's future at Man United

On Monday, Mino Raiola made headlines for his comments on Paul Pogba. Raiola claimed that Pogba's time at Man United was "over" and hinted that the 27-year-old won't be signing a contract extension with the Red Devils. He also urged the 20-time English champions to sell their club-record signing in the next transfer few windows or risk losing him for free in the summer of 2022.

Mino Raiola to Tuttosport: “I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United”. 🔴 #MUFC #Pogba #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 7, 2020

Raiola has initially helped Pogba make his move to Man United from Juventus in 2016 but also stated that the World Cup winner may consider a return to Turin, a place where he won four Serie A titles, in the near future. He also took a dig at United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and claimed that the Norwegian should focus on improving his own players at Old Trafford instead of speaking about his clients.

Mino Raiola clients: All footballers under super agent

According to reports by Forbes, Mino Raiola has 70 clients. Here are the high-profile names under Mino Raiola as per Transfermarkt:

Erling Haaland - Dortmund Paul Pogba - Manchester United Romelu Lukaku - Inter Milan Marco Verratti - PSG Henrikh Mkhitaryan - AS Roma Matthijs de Ligt - Juventus Gianluigi Donnarumma - AC Milan Alessio Romagnoli - AC Milan Konstantinos Manolas - Napoli Moise Kean - Everton Marcus Thuram - Borussia Monchengladbach Donyell Malen - PSV Eindhoven Justin Kluivert - AS Roma Calvin Stengs - AZ Alkmaar Blaise Matuidi - Inter Miami Mario Balotelli - Monza Zlatan Ibrahimovic - AC Milan Hirving Lozano - Napoli Myron Boadu - AZ Alkmaar Alphonse Areola - Fulham Mohamed Ihattaren - PSV Eindhoven Diadié Samassékou - Hoffenheim Luca Pellegrini - Genoa Andrea Pinamonti - Inter Milan Ryan Gravenberch - Ajax Owen Wijndal - AZ Alkmaar Walter Benítez - NIce Pablo Rosario - PSV Eindhoven Giacomo Bonaventura - Fiorentina Mohamed Fares - Lazio Kenny Tete - Fulham Mitchel Bakker - PSG Philippe Sandler - Man City Vangelis Pavlidis - Willem II Tilburg Brian Brobbey- Ajax Rodrigo Ely - Alaves Roberto Insigne - Benevento Calcio Camillo Ciano - Frosinone Calcio Derrick Luckassen - RSC Anderlecht João Paulo - Seattle Sounders FC Federico Macheda - Panathinaikos Athens Fabio Pisacane - Cagliari Calcio Marco Tumminello - Atalanta BC Luciano Narsingh - Feyenoord Rotterdam Vladimir Weiss - Slovan Bratislava Pantelis Chatzidiakos - AZ Alkmaar Alessandro Deiola - Spezia Calcio Alan Empereur - Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras Raúl Asencio - Delfino Pescara Immanuel Pherai - PEC Zwolle Thomas Lam - PEC Zwolle Cedric Gondo - US Salernitana 1919 Liam van Gelderen - Ajax Amsterdam U21 Riccardo Calafiori - AS Roma Davide Merola - SS Arezzo Nicolò Armini - SS Lazio Alec Georgen - AJ Auxerre Ouasim Bouy - Leeds United Ricardo Kishna - ADO Den Haag Mattia Vitale - Frosinone Calcio Wesley - Juventus U-23 Hicham Kanis - Renaissance Zemamra Gustavo Hebling - XV de Piracicaba Ahmed Camara - Opountios Martinou Vincenzo Tommasone - FC Matese Lorenzo Andriuoli - Union Villa Cassano Burak Kardes - Eendracht Termien Felipe Mattioni - Esporte Clube São José (RS) Abdel Malek El Hasnaoui - OFC Oostzaan Franco Tongya - Juventus Primavera

Image Credits - Man United, Dortmund, AC Milan Instagram