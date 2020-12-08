Mino Raiola Net Worth: How Much Does Super Agent Make With Millions Involved In Transfers?

Transfers play an important role in football with transactions worth millions being undertaken during the transfer windows. Agents or the people who negotiate between the player and the club are key to negotiations and pocket a huge chunk for their efforts. Similarly, the term 'super-agent' has come to the fore these days, referring to people who manage several global superstars, with Mino Raiola counted among the best ones in the business.

Also Read | Paul Pogba needs fresh air, says Raiola, confirming no headway in contract extension talks

Mino Raiola clients include Ibrahimovic, Pogba

Mino Raiola possesses a massive clientele base across Europe. AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is arguably the biggest name on his client's list. Apart from the former Swede striker, he also deals with the transfer and contract negotiations of Manchester United star Paul Pogba, Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Paul Scholes should become sports director and advise Woodward to sell Pogba. Would be sleepless nights to find Pogba a new club @paulpogba — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) August 21, 2018

The super-agent hasn't been untouched by criticism. In fact, he has been at loggerheads with Man United, largely due to Pogba's ongoing struggles at Old Trafford. Besides, the Premier League heavyweights' efforts to rope in Haaland was reportedly obstructed by Raiola after the club tried to override negotiations with him.

Also Read | Paul Pogba ‘unhappy’ at Man United, could return to Juventus: Mino Raiola

Mino Raiola career earnings attributed to transfer commissions

Despite the criticism, Raiola's ability to pull off critical transfers, apart from contract extension talks sets him apart from the rest. Although the Mino Raiola agent fees remain undisclosed, he usually pockets a massive amount, equalling a certain percentage of the transfer amount.

Pogba's transfer from Juventus to Man United was estimated at €105 million. And Raiola played a key role in the negotiation talks. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Italian agent pocketed €25 million from the transfer. Meanwhile, Mino Raiola's investments include the purchase of the former home of Al Capone in Miami for an estimated amount of €9 million.

Also Read | Paul Pogba's agent says French midfielder's time at Manchester United is 'over'

Mino Raiola net worth pegged at $50m

His mass clientele base sees him pocket a hefty amount every transfer window. According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Mino Raiola net worth has been estimated at $50 million. Besides, another super-agent, Jorge Mendes, who happens to be dealing with Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo, has a net worth of $100 million.

Also Read | Paul Pogba opens up about Covid phase as he recalls discomfort and exhaustion

Note: The Mino Raiola career earnings and net worth figures have been sourced from the above-mentioned website. This website doesn't guarantee a 100% accuracy in these figures.

Image courtesy: AP