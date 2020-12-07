Paul Pogba Opens Up About Covid Phase As He Recalls Discomfort And Exhaustion

The coronavirus UK situation has infected thousands of people across the region, with the impact of the virus on the long-term health of people still being researched upon. Despite the precautions, many footballers have ended up contracting COVID-19, including Manchester United star Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has struggled for form this campaign and has failed to nail down a starting berth in Man United’s midfield. The 27-year old now has opened up about the experience of contracting COVID-19, admitting that it has taken him a long time to get back to full fitness after it.

This is the Pogba I want to see every week. Only good performance in 2 years #mufc pic.twitter.com/h71uPoFjal — Man Utd Fans (@United4fans) December 6, 2020

How Pogba COVID-19 situation impacted the midfielder

Paul Pogba was diagnosed with COVID-19 on August 27, with the Pogba COVID situation forcing the midfielder to withdraw from France’s squad during the first international break. The Frenchman had to spend 10 days in quarantine before returning to Man United training, and also made the starting 11 of the club’s first game of the Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on September 19. However, the midfielder has now revealed how it has taken him months to get back to his best.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Paul Pogba said that is strange to explain what one suffers through during COVID-19, as not everyone would understand it. The Man United midfielder revealed that he used to get tired and out of breath very fast, which was unlike him. The Frenchman explained that during the first game of the season, he couldn’t run no matter how hard he tried.

Pogba: "As long as the team wins, that’s the most important, you know. I find myself good and we want to win. That’s why I came here and that’s why I want to be successful.” #mufc pic.twitter.com/tNqrz7PhZP — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) December 6, 2020

The midfielder admitted that it has taken him a long time to get back to full fitness, conceding that he used to feel weak physically before. Shedding light on his conversations with Man United’s coaching staff, Paul Pogba said that he used to tell them that he was feeling strange while training. However, Paul Pogba seems to have finally regained his full fitness, with the Man United star expressing excitement about the upcoming run of games,

West Ham vs Man United highlights: Midfielder back in top form

Paul Pogba had one of his best performances in a Man United shirt this season during the club’s comeback victory against West Ham. The midfielder scored a belter of a goal from outside the box to spark a comeback and was at his dominating best in midfield. You can check out the Pogba goal and West Ham vs Man United highlights here.

Speaking about his return to form, Paul Pogba explained that he feels like himself now, with his physical fitness improving as well. The Frenchman expressed his satisfaction about being able to control the game and dictate the play once again, with the midfielder saying that he feels ready for the upcoming run of Man United fixtures. Notably, the club faces a potentially decisive week in their season, with the Red Devils first facing RB Leipzig in the Champions League followed by Manchester City at home.

